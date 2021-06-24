How Donald Trump is already sabotaging one of Republicans’ best Senate takeover chances





Which makes sense! Ducey is the state governor – elected in 2014 and easily re-elected in 2018. He has a limited term in 2022 and clearly has future political ambitions.

While Ducey has repeatedly denied his interest in running against Kelly, including not earlier this week – word is he has higher goals, like a presidential race or a vice president role – some strategists Republicans have hoped that if the wind seems favorable to Republicans in early 2022, Ducey could turn the tide. Why? The races in the Senate – and the Senate itself – are riddled with candidates who first said “no” (sometimes several times) before saying “yes”.

Enter Donald Trump. Here is his statement on Ducey, which was sent everywhere Wednesday night:

“Good news! RINO Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona reaffirmed that he is not running for the United States Senate. It wouldn’t matter, however, because he couldn’t get the nomination after failing to happen on voter fraud in Arizona Plus there’s no way he’d get my approval, meaning his aspirations would be permanently shelved anyway. Once again, thank you to our brave Republicans in the Arizona State Senate for their bravery in setting up the forensic audit. Everyone is impatiently awaiting the outcome! “

Cut to a grinning Mitch McConnell.

Trump dislikes Ducey because the governor has refused to publicly endorse the former president’s crazy theories about the credibility of Arizona’s presidential results, where Joe Biden narrowly edged the incumbent.

In a discussion thread in December – written in response to Trump the Savage – Ducey defended his condition, writing in part:

“In Arizona, we have some of the toughest election laws in the country, laws that prioritize accountability and clearly define the procedures for conducting, soliciting and even challenging the results of an election. identity at the ballot box We examine EVERY signature (each) on advance ballots by hand, unlike other states that use computers Ballot harvest bans Biparty poll observers Clear deadlines, including including no ballots allowed after polling day. “

That Ducey was 100% right in everything he said about the state election did not deter Trump – nor his most ardent supporters. An extended recount of the vote in Maricopa County, which was organized by Republicans in the State Senate, is underway, with the former president doing all he can to elevate him nationwide despite the fact that it is clearly a circus.

And Ducey isn’t the only Arizona Senate candidate Trump has misjudged.

In late May, Trump said this about State Attorney General Mark Brnovich:

“He’s always on TV promoting himself, but never mentions the Crime of the Century, which took place in the 2020 presidential election, which was rigged and stolen. Arizona played a big role and Brnovich must get started, or no Arizona Republican will vote for him in the next election They will never forget, and neither will the great Patriots of our Nation!

Undeterred by criticism of Trump, Brnovich announced his candidacy for the Senate earlier this month – though, notably, his announcement video made no mention of the former president. Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts has been adamant about Trump’s negative impact on Republicans on the Senate race. in a recent room. She wrote:

“Former President Donald Trump continues his obsession with the 2020 Arizona election, only now with a twist.”

“He’s also working to make it as difficult as possible for the Republicans to win the Senate back in 2022.

“This, by canceling Attorney General Mark Brnovich, may be the party’s best move to secure a seat in Arizona.”

Look, Ducey has always been a long shot, but Trump’s very public attacks probably ensure he won’t reconsider. Brnovich starts out at a disadvantage in a Republican primary because of Trump’s harsh criticism of him. Which opens up the possibility that a more Trump candidate would emerge as a GOP candidate – a development that would make Republicans less likely to beat Kelly in the fall.

When the majority in the Senate is as precarious as the Democrats currently have, every seat counts. That Trump is already interfering in one of his party’s main takeover chances bodes very badly for McConnell and Senate Republicans as 2022 approaches.

