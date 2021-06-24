PM Modi to lay foundation for Bengaluru suburban rail project within three months, says CM-The New Indian Express





Through Express news service BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru commuter train project within the next three months. Informing reporters after traveling by special inspection train from Bengaluru cantonment station to Heelalige station to inspect two doubling projects and the commuter rail project, the CM also said the Center gave the green signal to contract external loans to the tune of Rs. 7,400 crore for the project Rs 15,767 crore. The project is implemented by K-RIDE (Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises), a special purpose vehicle implemented jointly by the State and the Center. The two will each share 20 percent of the cost of the project and the remainder will be through debt. The Principal Secretary of the Department of Infrastructure Development, Kapil Mohan, who was present at the inspection, said: “The loan proposal was made by K-RIDE, the state government and the Ministry of Railways of iron. The CM also reiterated that the Baiyappanahalli corridor in Chikkabanavar and the Heelalige corridors in Rajanakunte would be supported first for implementation in the suburban project. The doubling projects between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur as well as between Yesvantpur and Channasandra would be completed by December 2023, the CM said. Amit Garg, MD, K-RIDE, briefed the CM during the train journey of the proposed extensions for the commuter train project in the following phase: Kengeri-Ramanagaram; Chikkabanavar-Tumukuru; Rajanakunte-Doddaballapur; Whitefield-Bangarpet & Heelalige-Devanahalli.

