Pakistan will be polio free next year (PM Imran Khan)





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed hope that Pakistan will become polio free next year.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Khan said that only one case of the crippling illness has been reported this year so far. “InshaAllah, we will eradicate polio completely in the coming year,” he said.

He said he spoke last night with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and thanked him for his Foundation’s help in eradicating polio in Pakistan.

I spoke with Bill Gates last night and thanked him for helping his Foundation help eradicate polio in Pak. This time last year we have had 56 reported cases – this year so far only 1 case. InshaAllah, we will eradicate polio completely in the year to come.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 24, 2021

The prime minister said he also asked Bill if he could set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan.

During the phone conversation, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two exchanged views on the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the country as well as Pakistan’s response to public health challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the work of the foundation for the socio-economic recovery of the most disadvantaged people in the world, in particular for the promotion of universal access to health services and the fight against infectious diseases.

While alluding to Pakistan’s potential in the information technology (IT) sector and the government’s business-friendly IT policy, he encouraged Microsoft to further expand its presence in Pakistan.

Today’s phone call follows a visit by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPI) Polio Oversight Board (POB) delegation to Pakistan in early June, when the Prime Minister Minister Imran Khan met with POB leaders and convened the National Polio Eradication Working Group.

