Brexit news: Labor party asks Boris Johnson to follow BARNIER’s advice on protocol | Politics | New





Questioning Lord Frost on UK-EU relations, Labor Baroness Hayter called on the government to honor the commitments it made under the Withdrawal Agreement in 2019. Frictions over setting implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol have led to a number of public disputes since January. .

The UK accused the EU of being “purist” in its implementation of the deal and said the protocol was “unsustainable” in its current form. But the EU has demanded that the mechanism be fully implemented, warning Britain will be breaking international law if it does not fully cooperate with the treaty. Questioning Lord Frost this afternoon, Baroness Hayter said: ‘Perhaps the Minister could explain to the House how the deal he negotiated and advised the PM to sign led to such a’ bumpy ride “? “What if he can persuade the Prime Minister to follow Mr Barnier’s advice to respect his signature on the Withdrawal Agreement?” LEARN MORE ON OUR BREXIT LIVE BLOG

Earlier this month, Barnier, who negotiated the withdrawal agreement on behalf of Brussels, warned the UK’s reputation was at stake if it did not fully implement the protocol. He told France Info radio: “The UK has to be careful about its reputation. “I want Mr Johnson to respect his signature.” Responding to questions from Labor in Parliament, Lord Frost said more “pragmatism and proportionality” was needed on the part of the EU. He added that Brussels needed to be more flexible in its approach to the Protocol if the two sides wanted to have a flourishing relationship in the future. The Brexit minister said: ‘The hardest part is that we did something quite exceptional as a country in the Withdrawal Agreement as a country, which was to agree that goods could be checked in a special way when they moved around our own country. DO NOT MISS :

“Obviously, this is something that can only happen if it is applied with a degree of delicacy, pragmatism and proportionality that we unfortunately do not see today. “This is the crux of the matter and if we can restore the balance that is there, we should be able to find a satisfactory path.” Lord Frost has had a series of protocol talks with his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič in recent weeks to find a breakthrough on the protocol. The UK submitted a series of suggestions on how to improve the functioning of the mechanism for both parties.

As the deadlock persists on the issue, the UK and the EU have attempted to restore confidence in the talks. Earlier this month, the government asked Brussels for permission to extend the grace periods on certain customs controls due to come into place at the end of the month. This decision contrasted with that at the start of the year, when ministers took unilateral steps to delay the implementation of controls. In response, the EU reportedly agreed to grant the extension.







