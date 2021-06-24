Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law over Trump statements





Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for US President Donald Trump, speaks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020.

Edouard Munoz | Reuters

A New York court on Thursday suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in the state, citing his “false and misleading statements” about the electoral loss of former President Donald Trump.

The suspension, which takes effect immediately, is a blow to Giuliani, 77, a former New York mayor who was once a senior Justice Department official and a US lawyer in Manhattan.

It is also due to the fact that Giuliani is the subject of a criminal investigation by this same federal prosecutor’s office in connection with his work in Ukraine.

Since Trump’s defeat in November, the former president and his lawyer have made false claims about the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory. They claim, without evidence, that Trump was conned into a victory by widespread electoral fraud in key states.

Giuliani’s false statements about voting in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania all indicate Biden won were cited in the scathing 33-page stay order issued by a five-judge panel of the Premier’s Appeal Division. Judicial Department of the Supreme Court of the State of New York. This department encompasses the Bronx as well as Manhattan, where Giuliani’s law firm is located.

The suspension, ordered a day before his 52nd birthday as a certified lawyer in New York City, was requested by the Attorney’s Grievance Board of the First Judicial Department.

Giuliani’s suspension is temporary, pending the outcome of a full formal disciplinary hearing.

Giuliani, in an interview with NBC News outside his Upper East Side apartment, lamented that it was “ridiculous” that he would be punished without a hearing, and claimed judges were only listening to “false allegations made by the Democrats “.

But the court order noted that “the provisional suspension is a serious remedy, available only in situations where there is an immediate need to protect the public from” breaches by a lawyer of the rules of conduct.

The court flatly rejected Giuliani’s claims that the investigation into his conduct while representing Trump after the 2020 election violated his First Amendment free speech rights.

“We find that there is undisputed evidence that the Respondent communicated manifestly false and misleading statements to the courts, lawmakers and the general public in his capacity as counsel for former President Donald J. Trump and the campaign. Trump in connection with Trump’s failure for re-election in 2020, “the order reads.

The court also said that “Giuliani’s false statements were made to unduly reinforce the respondent’s account that due to widespread electoral fraud, the victory in the 2020 US presidential election was stolen from his client “.

“We find that the Respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants an interim suspension of the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Prosecutor’s Grievance Board.”

Among the examples of conduct cited by the order were what he called Giuliani’s repeated misrepresentation to a Pennsylvania federal judge after election day that the Trump campaign was “pursuing a fraud complaint” in a lawsuit linked to the vote, “when it definitely was not.”

Instead, the ordinance noted that the campaign was asking for equal protection, “not at all based on fraud.”

Another example cited by the ordinance was Giuliani’s repeated assertion in an attempt to discredit the election results that “the deceased” voted “in Philadelphia.”

Giuliani has repeatedly claimed that 8,021 ballots from deceased people were cast, “while also reporting the number as 30,000.”

“As an anecdotal poster child to prove this point, he has repeatedly stated that famous heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier continued to vote years after his death and declared on November 7, 2020” he is still voting here “” indicates the order.

In fact, the order added: “The public records submitted on this motion show unequivocally that the Respondent’s statement is false. Public records show that Pennsylvania officially revoked Mr. Frazier’s eligibility to vote on February 8, 2012, three months after his death.

Giuliani had also falsely claimed, on various occasions, that Pennsylvania received more mail-in ballots than the state sent before the election.

In response to the court’s investigation, according to the order, Giuliani “did not deny that his factual statement that only 1.8 million mail-in ballots had been requested was false.”

“His defense is that he did not knowingly make this inaccurate statement,” the order said. “The Respondent claims that he relied on an unidentified member of his” team “who” inadvertently; took the information from the Pennsylvania website, which had listed it in error. “

But the court concluded that “there is simply no evidence to support this explanation. allegedly incorrect data. “

In a statement, Giuliani’s attorneys said, “We are disappointed with the Appeal Division, with the First Department’s decision suspending Mayor Giuliani before being heard on the alleged issues.”

“This is unprecedented because we believe our client does not present a current danger to the public interest,” said the statement from John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, both retired judges.

“We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing, Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many functions for so many years. “

Giuliani’s son Andrew, a former Trump aide in the White House who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York, said the suspension was “unacceptable” and the product of judges appointed by governors Democrats, including Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom Andrew is seeking to get rid of.

“It attacks one of President Trump’s closest allies, which is exactly what it is,” Andrew Giuliani said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “I support my father. He did everything, in the end, except the book.”

The complaint to the attorney’s grievance committee was filed by Democratic State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan. “I’m happy” with the suspension, he said.

“The legal profession is sacred and noble,” Hoylman said in a statement. “And there can be no place in the profession for those who seek to undermine and defeat the rule of law as Rudy Giuliani so blatantly did.”

The stay order was issued hours before an attorney for Giuliani appeared in federal court in Washington for a hearing over his offer to dismiss a $ 1.3 billion libel claim against him by Dominion Voting Systems .

Giuliani’s assertions about Dominion were cited by the stay order.

The voting machine company accuses Giuliani of causing “irreparable harm” to the company as he “cashed” the “big lie” that the race was stolen from Trump by widespread fraud.

Giuliani’s attorney in the case filed a motion in April to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing in part that Dominion’s action had not been brought in accordance with appropriate procedural standards.

Dominion has filed separate billion-dollar libel lawsuits against MyPillow and that company’s pro-Trump CEO Mike Lindell and pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

Additional reporting by CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos