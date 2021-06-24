Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Imran Khan’s controversial statement





Jemima Marcelle Goldsmith, formerly known as Jemima Khan, is a British screenwriter, television, film and documentary producer. She recently spoke about Imran Khan’s controversial statement on a related issue, rape.

Jemima highlighted her old tweet from April 8 and tweeted a concise but meaningful post. She expressed her feelings with a simple sigh.

Earlier in April, she lambasted the prime minister’s comments that rape and sexual abuse were linked to vulgarity.

And even. Sigh. https://t.co/RFSC7543lm

Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) June 22, 2021

“And again. Sigh,” she wrote in a message on Twitter, highlighting a tweet she posted earlier in April about a Saudi woman being harassed despite wearing an abaya and a niqab.

This time, she responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement in which he associated women wearing “very little clothes” with rape. He said women wearing “very little clothing” would “have an impact” on men.

“The problem is not how women dress!” Jemima said in her tweet on April 8.

Hope this is a wrong quote / translation. The Imran I knew used to say, “Put a veil over the eyes of the man and not over the woman. »Https://t.co/NekU0QklnL

Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 7, 2021

“Hope this is a wrong quote / translation. The Imran I knew used to say, “Put a veil over the eyes of the man, not the woman,” “she wrote in a tweet she posted earlier. also quoted a verse from the Holy Quran: “Tell the believing ‘men’ to hold their eyes and keep their private parts. It is purer for them. Surely Allah is well aware of what they are doing.

“The responsibility lies with the men,” she wrote.

Twitteratis responded to his recent tweet with various comments saying, Jemima, stop doubting the man and listen to the unedited interview first.

And even. Sigh. https://t.co/RFSC7543lm

Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) June 22, 2021

Does she want to be removed from her honorary bhabi-ship? https://t.co/JiNl5BtZFr

Ammar (@ak_niaazi) June 22, 2021

There were, however, a few netizens and a senator who expressed their sympathy for Jemima.

The comments under this tweet are so funny but frustrating. https://t.co/sJUCto8qKG

(@kirannraza) June 23, 2021

TFW, your ex-husband, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, is on television several times to blame the way women dress for being raped and sexually assaulted. https://t.co/zrTpnypbK8

Idreees Ali (@ idreeesali114) June 22, 2021

Indeed

Senator SherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 23, 2021

