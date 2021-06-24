Trump slams critics of COVID lab leaks, says China must pay





Former President Donald Trump slams early critics of “lab leak theory” in new interview, pointing out that he “called it a long time ago” that the coronavirus may have escaped the virology lab from Wuhan – adding, “we have to charge China.

“I said that a long time ago, from the start. And when you look at Wuhan and that’s where it all started, and then you look at the Wuhan lab and that’s what they were doing, it just seemed pretty obvious to me. I called him a long time ago, ”Trump said in an interview Wednesday on Fox Nation.

Trump was criticized by the World Health Organization and Democrats – who called his suggestion “xenophobic” – at the start of the pandemic when he implied that the deadly disease started with a leak at the Institute of Wuhan virology.

But the theory gained traction last month when a report found lab workers were hospitalized in November 2019 after falling ill with COVID-like symptoms.

The first reports of coronavirus cases in China surfaced a month later.

Wuhan Institute of Virology located in Wuhan, China.HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP via Getty Images

“The Democrats fought it to the end – I don’t know why, it doesn’t make them look better or worse if it was in Wuhan or somewhere else, but they fought it,” he said .

Trump said he was “a little surprised” that the lab was getting a new look “because it seemed to be fading and now it’s the biggest subject that exists in America today and probably all over the world because tremendous damage and damage has been done to the world, not just this country.

The former president added that “we have to get to the bottom of this”.

In May, President Biden ordered the U.S. intelligence community to conduct a 90-day reassessment of whether the Wuhan lab released the coronavirus after an earlier investigation was inconclusive.

The two dominant theories are that COVID emerged naturally from animals and was transmitted to humans or escaped from the laboratory – either by accident or by intentional release.

Researchers working in a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on February 23, 2017.FeatureChina via AP Images

In the interview, Trump was asked why his early warnings about the lab were dismissed.

“They love to cancel some people. I guess I would be at the top of the list, ”he said of his critics.

“But certainly when I mentioned Wuhan, they tried to play it down, and then they try to take credit for it later. But they don’t take credit for themselves, they look terrible because it should have been done a very long time ago, ”he said.

Despite new efforts to determine the role played by the lab, Trump seemed skeptical about the conclusion of an investigation because “China has probably got rid of a lot of evidence.”

He also called on the World Health Organization for abdicating its responsibility to collect the first evidence from the Chinese Communist Party regarding the origins of the virus.

“They have become a spokesperson for China,” he said of the WHO. “They never looked at where they should have looked and when they should have looked because in the beginning it was the time to catch anything, in terms of the evidence to be obtained.”

One way or another, Trump said, China must be held responsible.

“Ideally, we should make China pay. Something’s gotta happen. What they have done is a terrible thing. I think it was probably accidental. But there are those who say maybe it was not, ”said the former president.

