“The government is committed to the democratic process”: Prime Minister Modi tells JK leaders: The Tribune India

New Delhi, June 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a group of Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Thursday that assembly elections will take place after the ongoing demarcation exercise is completed, People’s Conference leader Muzaffar said. Hussain Baig after a crucial meeting to define the future of action in the territory of the Union.

During the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, nearly all of Jammu and Kashmir’s 14 leaders demanded that its state, which was abolished in August 2019, be restored, he said.

According to official sources, the main objective of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process and the prime minister said the government was “fully committed” to it.

This is the first interaction between the central leadership and traditional parties since August 5, 2019, when the Center revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and removed it. divided into Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Modi stressed that the holding of elections to the Assembly, as well as the smooth conduct of the District Development Board ballots, is a priority and that the ballots can take place soon after the demarcation exercise, said. the sources, adding that on the whole most of the participants expressed their will.

The Prime Minister stressed that an atmosphere of safety and security must be ensured for all layers of society in Jammu and Kashmir and he wished to delete “Dilli ki Duri as well as“ Dil Ki Duri ”(distance from Delhi as well as the heart distance), according to the sources.

“The meeting was very cordial and very positive, very dignified. We all agreed that we must work for democracy. The prime minister assured that he would do everything to make Jammu and Kashmir a zone of peace rather than a zone of conflict, ”Baig told reporters after the meeting.

Baig said the government side has indicated that the legislative elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the completion of the ongoing delimitation process.

“We have been informed that the delimitation process will be completed first and then an appeal will be made for the holding of parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

However, he said, no deadline was given for the polls to be held.

“Almost everyone at the meeting raised the demand for the restoration of the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that the prime minister listened carefully to every issue raised by political leaders.

Earlier, fourteen leaders of the main traditional JK parties arrived at the Prime Minister’s residence to attend the meeting, with everyone welcoming the resumption of talks – the Center’s first outreach since the repeal of the section 370 and the old state bifurcation in the UTs of JK. and Ladakh.

The meeting did not have a specific agenda, with leaders free to raise whatever they want.

Before entering the meeting, the president of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar’s Declaration and head of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah again welcomed the Prime Minister’s initiative and distanced himself from the remarks of the PDP president. Mehbooba Mufti that the Center should also hold talks with Pakistan for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“I don’t want to talk about Pakistan. I will speak to my own prime minister, ”Abdullah said when asked what he thought of Mufti’s remarks being his ally in the PGD.

Abdullah declared that the Mufti had his agenda and his party and that he, in the NC, had his separate agenda.

“The meeting is a very welcome step, essential to ease tensions in JK. We are going there with an open mind, ”he said.

The meeting is attended by four former CM Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti; four former JK deputy CMs Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta, Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig present with the leaders of the main JK parties, including the president of the State Congress GA Mir, the head of state of BJP Ravinder Raina, the JK Panthers party leader Bhim Singh, Apni party leader Altaf Bukhari, People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone.

Congress and the PAGD called for the restoration of JK’s statehood ahead of the meeting with Abdullah, saying the alliance would disclose what it raised once the meeting was over.

The government, meanwhile, should hear from all parties first and then stress the critical importance of the ongoing demarcation at JK.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the last session of Parliament that the election to JK will take place once the

The delimitation exercise is over and the EC declares the elections.

Regarding statehood, Interior Minister Amit Shah said it would be restored in due course.

The Kashmiri parties are wary of the demarcation and believe it is an attempt to change the demographics of the region and undermine the importance of the valley in the overall electoral process.

NC boycotted the first Boundaries Commission meeting in February this year, claiming he could not participate in the exercise stemming from the JK Reorganization Act which he challenged in the Supreme Court.

Twenty-two petitions against the law (adopted by Parliament on August 5, 2019 separating the state and repealing the special statute) are awaiting hearing before a constitutional chamber of the CS. – with PTI