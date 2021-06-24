Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2021 PSL Final: Maqsood, Rossouw in his fifties propels Multan Sultans to 206/4 | Locust





Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw have slammed half centuries as Multan Sultans posted 206 for 4 in their 20-overs quota against Peshawar Zalmi in the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) Final at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Maqsood slammed 65 unbeaten from 35 deliveries, with the help of 6 limits and 3 maximums. Rossouw scored a 50 of 21 balls, including 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Batted first, Multan got off to a good start as the opening duo of skipper Rizwan and Shan Masood added 68 points for the opening wicket before Peshawar young speedster Mohammad Imran broke the partnership. The fast left arm kicked Masood (37) with a slower delivery in the 9th. He returned to 11th place to shake up Multan by sacking skipper Rizwan for 30.

Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw then teamed up and maintained the scoreboard. They beat until the 19th and sewn a 98 stitches stand for the third wicket.

Sameen Gul struck in the penultimate and knocked out Rossouw and Johnson Charles (0) in back-to-back deliveries. But a few wickets didn’t affect Multan’s stick. Khushdil Shah hit six consecutive sixes in the final while Maqsood slammed a limit on the back square leg to end the innings.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the draw and will play first against Multan Sultans. The two teams are excited as they stick together for the last time this season with an ultimate PSL title victory.

Here are the playing XIs for both teams:

Sultans Multan: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (w / c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (w), Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Sameen Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Peshawar batsman Haider Ali and quick pitcher Umaid Asif will miss the latest clash against Multan after being suspended for violating the bio-security bubble in Abu Dhabi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the incident happened on Wednesday and the decision to suspend the two players was taken by the COVID-19 tournament steering committee hours before the final.

Ali’s suspension also forced the PCB to remove the mid-order drummer from tours in England and the West Indies. The two cricketers did not interact with any other team member at any time after the incident and were placed in segregation.

