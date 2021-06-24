Trump aides hope creating an uproar over critical race theory will help catapult GOP to power, report says





Former Donald Trump advisers hope the outcry over the teaching of critical race theory will help the Republican Party regain control of Congress in 2022.

Steve Bannon, the president’s former chief strategist, is among the most prominent names fighting against the introduction of critical theory into classrooms and disagrees that racism is systemic.

Speaking to Politico, Mr Bannon referred to the 2010 Tea Party movement, in which marginal candidates from the conservative right campaigned for free markets and fiscal responsibility, and took over the House.

It’s the Tea Party in the 10th Estate, Mr Bannon said of the outcry over critical race theory and its introduction into American classrooms. It’s not Q[Anon], they’re traditional suburban moms and a lot of those people aren’t Trump voters.

The issues of racism and segregation, according to Critical Race Theory, have been linked to the making and enforcement of laws since the era of slavery and Jim Crow laws in the south and are relevant today hui, following the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

Republicans looking for a way to take over Congress would be concerned about teaching critical race theory in schools as a way to promote party appeal to white voters.

A poll by Morning Consultant on Wednesday found that among Republican voters, 48% viewed critical race theory negatively. For Democrats, 12 percent agreed, with 32 percent finding it favorable.

On March 18, the day Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called for a ban on classrooms, Internet searches for critical race theory increased, according to Politico.

And at a Republican conference in North Carolina, Mr. Trump was recently applauded for calling for a ban on the teaching of critical race theory in schools, the federal government, and the U.S. military.

Mr Bannon said of the reaction to the Republican uproar over racial theory: I look at this and say, Hey, this is how we’re going to win. i see 50 [House Republican] seats in 2022. Keep it up.

I think you’re going to see a lot more emphasis from Trump and DeSantis and others, he added. People who are serious in 2024 and beyond are going to focus on it.

Two former budget advisers are also working to bolster the outcry around racial theory, reported Politico, which includes campaign funding and aid.

President Joe Biden, on his first day in office in January, signed an ordinance revoking Mr. Trumps’ 1776 project, which was a Republican response to a New York Times initiative, hinged around ideas of patriotism.

Democrats have called for critical race theory to be taught in classrooms and workplaces as a way to address issues of everyday racism after a year of Black Lives Matter protests.

It includes support for the New York Times 1619 project, which sparked outrage among Republicans last year for recognizing the 400th anniversary of slavery in the United States, and the contribution of black Americans to society.

