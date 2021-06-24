EDITORIAL: Trouble at the top in China





There are growing signs that the reign of Chinese President Xi Jinpings () is facing a serious challenge within the Communist Party of China (CCP), threatening to tip China into a period of political instability that could have security ramifications for the region, including Taiwan. . The first indication of unrest came on January 22, when Xi delivered a speech at a meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the CCP’s top internal investigation unit. Xi made reference to corruption in China’s political and legal systems and ordered the commission to strictly investigate double-sided people who talk in public but are not sincere. towards the party. Xi also referred to the intersection between political and economic issues that threaten the political security of the party and the nation. Xis’ speech raised eyebrows among Chinese observers. It is extremely rare for Chinese leaders to directly refer to political tensions within the party. The next day, the Xinhua News Agency published a follow-up article on Xis’ speech, which was even more explicit: Some rotten elements have formed interest groups and are trying unsuccessfully to usurp the Party’s authority and of the State, by organizing unorganized activities that harm the Parties. concentration and unity, he says. The Xinhua report also said that a number of senior party officials had been arrested for political discipline violations. The reference to the Rotten Elements most likely refers to the political faction of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin (), also known as the Shanghai clique. Jiang is known to have been immensely corrupt while in power and for maintaining a firm grip on the party and government after he left office, placing allies in key positions to protect his interests. Lacking his own power base to fall back on after taking power in 2012, Xi began to break Jiang’s influence by launching an anti-corruption campaign to hunt tigers and rob the powerful rulers and humble bureaucrats who owed patronage to Jiang. The campaign has also spread to China’s commercial and financial sector. This saw the defenestration of the most prominent Chinese entrepreneur, the founder of the Alibaba group, Jack Ma (), who made his fortune during the Jiang era and maintained close ties with the family of the former president. . Following Xis’ cover-up of the COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019, criticism of his leadership has reached a crescendo. Party princes and academics wrote outrageous essays, and even staunch party staunch Cai Xia (), a prominent former teacher at the CPC Party Central School, criticized Xi for turning the party into a zombie. Politics. With the CCP celebrating its 100th anniversary on Thursday next week, it is an extremely sensitive time for the party. As a sign of the Xis’ nervousness, even members of Maoist organizations were arrested as part of stability operations ahead of the centenary celebrations. The internet is teeming with rumors that the head of China’s counterintelligence, China’s Vice Minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei (), defected to the United States with his daughter in February. After rejecting many party norms and challenging Jiang’s powerful faction head-on, Xi plunged the CCP into a period of instability unprecedented since the Cultural Revolution. This creates problems for Taiwan. Xi made so many powerful enemies and burned so many bridges to strengthen his power, he now has no choice but to continue to the end; he cannot resign without putting himself and his family in serious danger. If a coup appears to be underway, there is a risk that Xi will resort to military adventurism, perhaps against Taiwan, as a last roll of the dice. A successful annexation of Taiwan would certainly make Xi untouchable within the party.

