Fury as Boris Johnson finally agrees to meet Covid families – in three months

Families who have lost loved ones to Covid reacted angrily after learning Boris Johnson would refuse to meet them for another three months.

The Mirror understands the Prime Minister will sit down for talks with families bereaved from Covid-19 for justice in September.

Jo Goodman, co-founder of the campaign representing some 4,000 families, spoke out after Downing Street broke the news in an email to lawyers for the group this week.

She said the grieving families have felt “saddened and ignored” by the three-month delay and wish to meet now.

“With this increase in cases, the prospect of bereaved families must be at the heart of the government’s response. So why is Boris Johnson waiting until September to meet with us?” Said Ms Goodman, who lost her father Stuart , 72, with the virus during the first wave.

“The government has already refused to meet with us on seven different occasions, leaving bereaved families feeling ignored and upset across the country.

“While we welcome the government’s change of mind, it is long overdue and should happen immediately rather than in September.”

Families have repeatedly called for consultation on the long-awaited public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic, which is set to begin in spring 2022.

It comes amid fears that the head of the investigation will be “handpicked” by the government and that ministers will sideline families from key decisions about the investigation before September.





(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



Families for Justice also shared their draft recommendations for the inquiry’s mandate with the Mirror.

Their biggest fear is that lives could be lost in a future pandemic if ministers fail to close gaps in the UK’s preparedness, such as on PPE.

The group criticized the government’s disastrous mistakes regarding late shutdowns and returning infected people to care homes.

One of the main demands of the group is calling for a rapid review phase that identifies failures and successes in the way the government has faced the pandemic.

The survey is expected to examine whether the “legal, regulatory and policy frameworks for dealing with a pandemic are fit for purpose” and whether cuts in health services have played a role, as well as clarify to whom Downing Street has delegated responsibility. and for what, says the document.







(Image: Getty Images)



Liberian MP Layla Moran, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on Covid, called on ministers to release an internal Whitehall report on Covid and begin the investigation now.

She said: While it is welcome that the Prime Minister belatedly agreed to meet with the bereaved families group for justice, there is no reason to delay the meeting until September. It is vital that this public inquiry be opened immediately.

It will be important for the investigation to be fully independent and have the support of bereaved families, the public and Parliament as well as decentralized administrations.

The chair and the panel should therefore be agreed upon on a multi-stakeholder basis, rather than being handpicked by the government.

In the meantime, the government must publish its secret review of its handling of the pandemic without further delay. The public has a right to know what mistakes have been made and what lessons have been learned so far.

Ministers said it was vital that they continue to deal with the pandemic now, as the Delta variant, first identified in India, continues to spread.

Mr Johnson has delayed the end of all lockdowns until July 19 to give people more time to get jabs.

Asked about the September meeting, a No.10 spokesperson told the Mirror: Prime ministers have been focusing since the start of this pandemic on the fight against Covid-19 and everything in our power to protect the population from this country.

We have confirmed that we will be holding a public inquiry next year, after the pressures we can expect on the NHS over the winter, to look back and learn whatever lessons we can for the future.

As the letter indicates, the Prime Minister has offered to meet with bereaved families.