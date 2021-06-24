Sukarno, plus Suharto – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Fri 25 June 2021





01:00

0

6281d9f905b49edfeb97b8e90313f566

1

Editorial

Joko-Widodo, Sukarno, Soeharto, Constitution, amendment, term of office, extension, democracy, reformasi

Release

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has on several occasions – sometimes in a firm tone – ruled out any possibility that he will serve a third term when his term expires in October 2024. He called the efforts of those who support a extension of his slap tenure. the face and a form of humiliation. But Jokowi’s public denial of any intention to retain power beyond 2024 does not stop the rhetoric about the third presidential term. There are diehard supporters of Jokowi and obviously some political elites who support the narrative that Indonesia has no choice but to let Jokowi rule longer. The amended 1945 Constitution clearly limits the presidential term to two five-year periods so as not to repeat the abuse of power and decline in constitutional democracy seen in the past. For 53 years after independence from Indonesia in 1945, the nation allowed two strong men, Sukarno and Soeharto, to rule and guide the country according to their wishes. Sukarno was in power for 21 years and Soeharto for 32 years, during which they acted as dictators who left no room for opposition in the name of national unity. The Constitution in their day did not recognize any limitation on the presidential term because it only stipulated that the president and the vice-president could be re-elected. The most serious violation of democracy under Sukarno came in 1963 when he appointed himself, through the Provisional People’s Consultative Assembly (MPRS), life president of Indonesia. His successor Soeharto followed the same tactic by orchestrating a “unanimous approval” by the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to repeatedly re-elect him as president. Soeharto resigned in May 1998, leaving behind a corrupt bureaucracy and a struggling economy hit hard by the Asian financial crisis, but paving the way for sweeping reforms that included a return to democracy. In the spirit of reform, the 1945 Constitution was amended four times to pave the way for a direct presidential election and ensure that the president could only serve two five-year terms. After the fall of Soeharto, the nation vowed not to repeat the tragedy of authoritarianism. Indonesia’s hard-won democracy has given back to its people the right to choose their national leader and, to a large extent, has provided fertile ground for local leaders to climb the ladder of national politics. In this regard, Jokowi owes his ascension to the highest office to the Reformasi (Reformation). We believe in Jokowi’s sincerity to uphold the Constitution and refrain from killing the reform spirit by engaging in a political maneuver to amend the Constitution that will allow him to run for president in 2024. But three years before the elections, many things can happen, including Jokowi who changes his mind at the very last moment. In this subtle Indonesian style of politics, repeated denial can also mean confirmation. In the name of freedom of expression, we certainly cannot ban the aspirations of any group or individual for an extension of the presidential term. But if it does materialize, its negative impact on Indonesian democracy will be global, similar to what has happened in the past. As the old saying goes: “Even a donkey does not fall twice in the same hole”. When we allow Jokowi to follow in Sukarno and Soeharto’s footsteps by hijacking procedural democracy, does that mean we’re dumber than a donkey?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos