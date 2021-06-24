PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir

In the first since the removal of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of just over three hours with 14 top political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir at his residence on Thursday. The meeting, which the leaders of the Gupkar alliance described as cordial and positive, was organized to chart the course for the future in the territory of the Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, received the leaders of eight parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), as well as those of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, among others.

PM Modi with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of meeting (source: The Indian Express)

According to government sources, the main objective of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process. Prime Minister Modi said the government is fully engaged in the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that the holding of assembly elections as well as the smooth running of the District Development Council elections is a priority.

“Today’s meeting with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir is an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where overall growth is fostered,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Today’s meeting with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir is an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where overall growth is fostered. pic.twitter.com/SjwvSv3HIp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

Modi is said to have asked all leaders to actively participate in the delimitation process. He assured that this is the roadmap to the elections. The prime minister also said the central government is committed to restoring the state, a demand that was raised unanimously by all leaders present at the meeting.

“Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy at J&K. The demarcation needs to be done at a rapid pace so that the polls can take place and J&K get an elected government that strengthens J & K’s development trajectory, ”Prime Minister Modi wrote in a Tweet.

Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. The demarcation must be done at a rapid pace so that the polls can take place and J&K obtain an elected government that strengthens the development trajectory of J&K. pic.twitter.com/AEyVGQ1NGy Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

Prime Minister Modi also reportedly said there would be political differences, but everyone should work in the national interest for the benefit of the people of the region, stressing that even a death in the valley hurts him. He said it was their collective duty to protect the younger generation.

The prime minister reportedly said at the meeting that he wanted to remove “Dilli ki Duri” as well as “Dil Ki Duri”, stressing the need to strengthen grassroots democracy and work with the people of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure its elevation.

The PM expressed his satisfaction with the commitment to the Constitution and democracy adopted by all participants as well as his satisfaction with the acceleration of development in the region. He said the speed at which development work is being carried out in the valley is creating new hope and aspirations among the people.

“The meeting was held in a very cordial manner, we came out quite positive that there will hopefully be some delivery for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the conference leader. of the people, Sajjad Lone, after meeting the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Home Secretary said the government is committed to granting statehood to Jammu. and-Kashmir. “It was a good meeting, a good initiative. The Prime Minister has heard from all the leaders. In response to them, he said, “Let’s move forward,” said Congressman Ghulam Ahmad Mir on the PM Modi-J & K leaders meeting.

Azad added that the Congress party made 5 main demands at the meeting, namely granting state status, holding Assembly elections to restore democracy, rehabilitating Kashmiri pundits in Jammu -and-Kashmir, the immediate release of all political detainees and the protection of the land rights of the people. of the region.

While the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir call for the reinstatement of Section 370, it is believed that the issue was not discussed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting: “The greatest strength of our democracy is the ability to sit around a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, especially the young people, who should provide political leadership to J&K and ensure that their aspirations are duly fulfilled ”.

The greatest strength of our democracy is the ability to sit around a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, especially the youth, who should provide political leadership to J&K and ensure that their aspirations are duly fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/t743b0Su4L Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

After the meeting, Home Secretary Amit Shah also tweeted: “Today’s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir took place in a very cordial environment. Everyone has expressed their attachment to democracy and the constitution. It was stressed that there was a need to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Today’s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir took place in a very cordial atmosphere. Everyone has expressed their attachment to democracy and the constitution. It was stressed that there was a need to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/oa6ZYQVz9J Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 24, 2021

We are committed to ensuring all the development of J&K. The future of Jammu and Kashmir has been discussed and the demarcation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring the state as promised in parliament. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 24, 2021

“We are committed to ensuring the full development of J&K. The future of Jammu and Kashmir has been discussed and the demarcation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in the restoration of the state as promised in parliament, ”he wrote in his following tweet.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also released a statement regarding the meeting, saying the Prime Minister listened to everyone very seriously and all leaders expressed their views at the meeting. The prime minister said the process of electing the panchayats and other local UT bodies has already been completed and the next step in the process, elections to assemblies, must be taken. But for this, the delimitation process must be completed as soon as possible, underlined the Prime Minister.