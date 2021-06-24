Trump asking if DOJ could investigate ‘SNL’ was dictatorial move





Before Donald Trump launched his war on our democracy, there was his very public war on comedy or at least against those who dared to laugh at his self-inflated sense of majesty. Now new reports show that while in the White House Trump wanted to use his power as president to shut down Saturday Night Live.

I can hear it now: Live from New York, it’s your canceled show for making fun of Donald Trump! (Cut to audience in stunned silence, except for a few Trump fans clapping wildly.) And having seen up close how authoritarians crack down on comedy and satire, I absolutely believe Trump would have turned off the lights. from NBC’s famous Studio 8H forever if given the chance.

The new report matches a pathetically thin-skinned model of Trump, who has spent years publicly lashing out at TV shows and comedians who ridicule him by calling for the cancellation of “SNL” in the past few days from the 2016 campaign to take time out in the middle of a 2018 campaign rally to slam late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmell.

As the Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, Trump apparently did more than just complain about comedy shows making fun of him in March 2019, he asked his advisers if the federal government could investigate the comedians and their TV shows. in the hope of silencing them. The then president was allegedly triggered by a replay of an episode of “SNL” that made fun of him. (This says so much about Trump that he publicly claims to hate “SNL” but was watching a rerun of the show.)

When Trump was told by his advisers that nothing could be done to punish the show, likely because of this little thing called the First Amendment, Trump appeared disappointed to learn that there was no real legal recourse or anything the Federal Communications Commission or the Justice Department can do to punish the late-night anti-Trump comedy, the Beast reported.

In response to the story, Trump issued a denial that actually supports the crux of the new reporting. Trump says he never directly asked the Justice Department to investigate “SNL,” but the article says he asked advisers if the DOJ or the FCC could investigate. In his statement, Trump again accuses “SNL” of being involved in possible election crimes, writing that the one-sided broadcast should be viewed as an illegal campaign contribution.

Here’s the reality: Trump was simply asking his advisers to investigate what he was publicly fuming about. In February 2019, Trump tweeted that “SNL” should be reviewed for its successful work on him. He followed up weeks later, around the time he allegedly asked his assistants for options on potential retaliation with a tweet that the “SNL” were continuing the jokes at his expense was so unfair that he wondered if the Federal Election Commission and / or the FCC should look into this?

Trump, like all dictators (or in his case, a budding dictator), hates being laughed at.

Trump, like all dictators (or in his case, a budding dictator), hates being laughed at. This is the same guy who refused to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as president, given the odds he would have been ridiculed on a national stage. Strongman leaders like Trump want and must be feared to stay in power. The last thing they want is for people to laugh at them.

I saw this with my own eyes when I was a full-time comedian, often performing stand-up across the Middle East (I’m of Arab descent, if the last name didn’t warn you). I was told, along with other comedians, before performances in the region that no jokes were allowed to make fun of the leader of this country.

My friend and fellow comedian Bassem Youssef has discovered the hard way what happens when you tell jokes about a leader who has the power to punish. In 2013, Youssef, known as Jon Stewart of the Middle East, hosted a very popular TV comedy show in Egypt where he told jokes at the expense of then Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi. In response, Youssef was investigated and arrested by the Morsis government. Although no charges were ever filed, the message was sent that jokes about the leader come at a price.

Youssef’s problems worsened when Egypt’s current ruler Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, a person Trump called in 2019 my favorite dictator, came to power in 2014. After Youssef again delivered comic material criticizing El-Sisi, it was made clear to him. that he needed to leave Egypt for his safety and that of his family. Today, Youssef and his family live in exile in the United States.

But it’s not just a matter of the Arab world. It’s a bossy thing. A 25-year-old Russian comedian fled Russia in January 2020 when he learned that Russian authorities were investigating him for his jokes at the expense of another best friend of Trump’s, President Vladimir Putin.

I worked on the production team for “Saturday Night Live” for eight seasons, when there was a tsunami of jokes being made at the expense of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. The shows were then filled with comedy about the (many) Clinton sex scandals and Bush’s weakness: speaking English.

Neither Clinton nor Bush have ever publicly complained that the jokes were unfair or called for the show to be punished for making people laugh the hard way. Why? They understood that making fun of a president comically is part of what makes our nation a strong democracy. Political comedy at its best is all about speaking the truth to power and bringing the powerful back to earth with a well-crafted joke, opposed to Trump’s idea of ​​comedy, characterized by his cruel mockery of a disabled journalist for a laugh.

But Trump doesn’t believe in any of this.

Trump is cut from the same fabric as despots, dictators and others who despise democracy. Does anyone doubt for a second that if Trump could shut down comedy shows or even jail comedians who made fun of him, he would? And if Trump ever returns to the presidency, he will undoubtedly use the machinery of government to punish those who challenge his regime. This clearly includes the comedians.

