Three caveats for emerging economies

ITHAQUE World BanksGlobal economic outlook(GEP), published twice a year, is the most important source for assessing the current and future prospects of emerging markets and developing economies (EMDE).

The recently released June edition is particularly important because of the caveats it contains.

Someone who reads this report too quickly could easily miss the bad news, because, like all publications from international organizations, it is coated in sugar.

It is the responsibility of the World Bank: to avoid raising the alarm. But policymakers should heed the important warning messages buried in the text.

This GEP makes three key points. First, the global economy is recovering from the pandemic, but as advanced economies, with already successful or rapidly advancing COVID-19 vaccination programs, appear poised to return to or even exceed their previous growth rates, the outlook for EMDE is more mixed.

The most promising emerging market region is East Asia and the Pacific, where the World Bank projects 7.7% GDP growth in 2021, before a 6.8% expansion in South Asia.

In this vast region, production in China, Vietnam and Bangladesh has now exceeded pre-pandemic levels, and the latter two countries, starting from a lower base, are well positioned for high and sustainable growth.

In terms of potential, Indonesia is the other economy to watch. But his experience with the pandemic so far has been mixed.

Indonesia started with an aggressive vaccination plan. Although there have been ups and downs, with 4.6% of its population now fully vaccinated, it is currently ahead of many other Asian countries, such as Sri Lanka (3.9%), India (3 , 8%), Thailand (3%), and Vietnam (0.1%).

In addition, the Indonesian government has attempted structural reforms, such as labor market liberalization, in recent years by enacting a so-called omnibus law on job creation.

While this has been politically controversial, other reforms appear to be paying off. The government of President Joko Widodos has taken early steps to hand over the management of pandemic policies and the economy to a joint expert group, the COVID-19 Management and National Economic Recovery Committee.

This has helped the government avoid the mistake of crippling the economy in the name of pandemic control, and ultimately faltering on both fronts, as has happened in some emerging markets.

As Prosperas Della Temenggung and his co-authors pointed out in a recent article, the Indonesian economy has performed well relative to its peers during the pandemic due to this balance between containment of the virus and structural reform.

The World Bank expects Indonesia’s growth to climb relatively slowly, from 4.4 percent this year to 5 percent in 2022, but highlights the economy’s high medium-term potential.

But for much of the developing world, the medium term looks bleak. The huge global disparity in access to vaccines means poorer countries are likely to face more waves of coronavirus and its variants in the months and years to come.

And they will likely have to deal with these epidemics by locking down part of their economy.

Even within EMDEs, the poor seem to suffer a lot more than the rich, and in some economies the super-rich are actually better off than before the pandemic.

The World Bank estimates that COVID-19 will cause the number of people living in poverty to increase from 143 million to 163 million by 2021, with more than half of the new poor in South Asia, mostly India.

The problem with India is not its economic fundamentals, which are strong, but the fact that mismanagement of the economy and the pandemic means, as the June GEP put it, that confidence remains depressed and damaged balance sheets.

The second warning from the World Bank concerns inflation. The long chapter of the last GEP entitled Emerging Inflation Pressures: Cause for Alarm? exposes everything.

Anyone reading this section will realize that the question mark is only there to soften the shake. An exclamation mark would have been more appropriate.

Economists know how little they know about inflation. We compensate by being overly cautious and advocating severe preventive policy measures at the first signs of price increases. And the current situation is worrying. Inflation generally declines during recessions.

But, of the five global recessions of the past half-century, the decline in inflation during this pandemic-induced slowdown has been the most moderate. In addition, inflation has risen faster since May of this year than at the end of previous recessions.

The US Federal Reserve considers the recent rise in inflation to be a one-time adjustment caused by large budget injections.

It sounds heartwarming but, in truth, no one knows for sure. If inflation persists in advanced economies, central banks may be forced to tighten monetary policy.

This could lead to increased capital inflows for advanced economies and the depreciation of EMDE currencies. These are big risks, with potentially devastating effects on the world’s poor.

The third GEP message from June is about trade, and it’s not so much a warning as it is a reminder of an opportunity.

In a fascinating discussion, the report shows that a big obstacle to faster growth and progress for EMDEs is the high cost of trading, some of which is unnecessary.

Tariffs are only one fourteenth of the total cost of doing business, with logistics, transportation, bureaucracy and corruption making up the rest. As a result, a good sold in another country costs on average double what it costs in the country.

EMDEs thus have the possibility of making enormous savings and greatly increasing their export potential. What the GEP suggests is that while many pandemic costs are inevitable, reforms that target this windfall trade cost can provide poor countries with at least minimal protection from the harsh conditions than a global recovery. unequal reserve.

Kaushik Basu, former Chief Economist of the World Bank and Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, is Professor of Economics at Cornell University and Non-Resident Senior Researcher at the Brookings Institution.

