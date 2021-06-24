Wanting to remove Dilli ki Doori and Dil ki Doori, Prime Minister Modi told J&K leaders | Latest India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met representatives of Jammu and Kashmir’s political parties at an all-party meeting called to discuss issues related to the development of Union territories, the delimitation exercise in course and reestablishment of the state. The prime minister said he wanted to removeDilli ki Doori (distance from Delhi) as well as Dil Ki Doori (distance from heart) said a person familiar with the events of the meeting who asked not to be named. This person added that Modi said the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process in the region, and reiterated his government’s commitment to the democratic process at J&K. He stressed that holding assembly elections, as well as running the District Development Council (DDC) elections smoothly, is a priority, said a second person familiar with the details. In three tweets within minutes of the meeting, PM Modi highlighted this message. The greatest strength of our democracy is the ability to sit around a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, especially the young people, who should provide the political leadership of J&K and ensure that their aspirations are duly fulfilled, Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi said the country’s priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. The demarcation must be done at a rapid pace for the polls to take place and for J&K to obtain an elected government that strengthens J & K’s development trajectory, he added. There was a demand for the restoration of the state and the resumption of elections in the UT and the issue was raised during the meeting. It was discussed that elections can take place soon after demarcation and overall most participants expressed support for this, a third person said. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the acceleration of development in Jammu and Kashmir and said it created new hopes and aspirations among the people. And said that when people experience governance without corruption, it inspires trust among the people and people also extend their cooperation to the administration and this is visible in J&K today, the person said. cited above. The meeting is seen as New Delhi prepares to break the ice with regional parties and reset the political process in UT; the prime minister said there would be political differences but everyone should work in the national interest so that the people of J&K benefit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos