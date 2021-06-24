DHS worried about Trump reinstatement conspiracy theory, senior official says





Cohen responded that DHS was not aware of any specific and credible threats of violence related to the conspiracy theory regarding Trump’s reinstatement. But he added that DHS is following discussions on the topic online among extremist communities. And he said department officials were very concerned about it as it fuels the false narrative that the election was rigged, a narrative that could spark a violent response from extremists.

The subject of the briefings was domestic terrorism. But Cohen also answered a significant number of questions from members about violent crime, which has increased in 2020 and 2021. Cohen said DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had asked officials to look at the factors fueling the violence. that occur in the mission of the department. And earlier this week, the Biden administration rolled out a strategy to tackle violent crime.

Conspiracy theorists including Mike Lindell, the pillow mogul who frequently appears in Fox News ads, have claimed in recent months that Trump will be reinstated as president in August, The New York Times Maggie Haberman and National Review reported earlier this month that Trump himself had told acquaintances he expects to be reinstated as president by the end of the summer. Lindell told the Daily Beast that Trump probably came to this conclusion because he promoted it. Commentator Charlie Sykes wrote for MSNBC that the August date is based on conjecture and conspiracy theories related to non-existent Arizona voter fraud and a delusional hope that the Supreme Court will overturn the election.

If Trump says August, it’s probably because he heard me say it publicly, Lindell said.

And Sidney Powell, who did legal work for Trump as he tried to overturn the 2020 election results, told a QAnon conference earlier this year that he could simply be reinstated.

A Morning Consult / POLITICO survey earlier this month showed that nearly a third of Republican voters endorsed the conspiracy theory. It deals with the same election rigging themes that fueled the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. Republican members of Congress have blocked an effort to establish a 9/11-type commission to investigate the attack. Thus, this morning, President Nancy Pelosi announced that she will set up a select committee to investigate the event.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has made the fight against domestic terrorism a priority. The White House released a strategy document earlier this month detailing its approach to the problem. And the Department of Homeland Security has established a dedicated team of intelligence analysts devoted exclusively to the subject. But the work has raised concerns among civil liberties advocates, who say they worry about the expanded government oversight of activities the First Amendment protects as well as the potential disparate impacts on marginalized communities.

