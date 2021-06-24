Take a page from Xi on rewriting history





June 24, 2021 4:04 PM ET

Visitors watch a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking next to a Communist Party flag at an exhibition promoting China’s achievements under the Communist Party from 1921 to 2021 in Beijing.

Photo:



Andy Wong / Associated press



Regarding China Repackages History to Support Xis’ Vision (page one, June 16): How the efforts of the Chinese Communist Party and similar efforts here by left-wing media outlets acclaimed by corrupt academics and are liberal politicians different? Fortunately, the two efforts are for the most part inconsistent, easily disputed, and unsupported by valid evidence and real facts. Bruce D. Woods Seneca, South Carolina Thank you for a detailed article on the Chinese government’s efforts to eradicate any unflattering truth from its history books and from the minds of its citizens. I can only hope that our representatives take this to heart for the good of our democracy. Otherwise, we can find ourselves beyond the mirror, where there are alternative facts and facts, and the insurgents turn into tourists. Kathy weijer New Providence, New Jersey Paul Wolfowitz and Bill Drexel warn that Xis’ rewrite of history will not stay in China (editorial, June 21). Xi Jinping’s revisionist story, which blunts criticism of Mao and his Cultural Revolution, aims to revive the image of the Communist Party and to undo the historical nihilists in and outside of China who sully that image. Meanwhile, the historical nihilists here at home are busy rewriting the history of the United States. While the new Chinese history of Communist Party rule will be only good, America’s new history is only bad. It is a miracle that we are not all fleeing to China. Is Mr. Xis’ whitewashed history of China a greater threat to America than a story of self-loathing of the United States? The gradual rewriting of history will not stay in America either. Ryan graham Melbourne, Florida Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos