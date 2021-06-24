Greta Thunberg on Kiwi climate activists, the lockdown and Donald Trump





Like many Swedish teenagers, Greta Thunberg looks forward to the end of the school year. Unlike (we imagine) many of them, she is also a little sad about it. I like the routine, she says.

The Swedish school year is a familiar story. Like most of the world, it has been unusual thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Much of the learning took place online.

And Thunberg would rather be in a real classroom, but the online change has had a silver lining: It’s a little easier to find the time to be one of the world’s leading climate activists. Like you do. Or at least the way she does.

Thunberg has been doing this for quite some time now. Born in Stockholm to an opera singer mother and actor father in 2003, she was only 15 when she began her solo strike outside the Swedish Riksdag.

READ MORE: * Greta Thunberg on two very surreal years of protest and glory * Greta Thunberg’s family memoir sends us an urgent message * Greta Thunberg criticizes Davos elites on climate as Donald Trump takes the stage

Her action sparked a global movement that has seen millions of people around the world join her in demanding climate action. After his speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September 2019 – How dare you? – she became a household name around the world, angering powerful politicians like then-US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The speech at the UN in 2019 marked the start of a gap year for Thunberg. She has traveled to North America and Europe to participate in climate protests and learn more about the crisis.

Provided

Greta Thunberg: A Year To Save the World follows Thunberg through her gap year, as she fights for climate change.

She has also hosted a BBC documentary series, which is about to air on TVNZ OnDemand. Greta Thunberg: A Year To Save the World follows Thunberg on her sabbatical as she crosses the Atlantic Ocean aboard a yacht – twice – meets scientists from around the world (including David Attenborough) and sees firsthand the impacts of human-made climate change.

Speaking via Zoom from her home in Sweden, she says the making of the series has made her even more aware of the seriousness of the climate crisis, but also made her aware of how to address it.

Constantly facing the potential end of the world as we know it can be mentally taxing, but Thunberg says his climate activism is having the opposite effect. Before starting to act, she was anxious and alone.

I didn’t think what I was doing mattered because I was too small, I couldn’t tell the difference, she said. And now I’m much, much happier, and I have a lot of friends, and I feel like my life has meaning now.

Provided

Before she started to act Thunberg thought she was too small, I couldn’t tell the difference.

Not that she wouldn’t do something else if she could. When asked where she sees herself in 2050 when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says the world must reach net zero emissions in order to avoid the catastrophic effects of a rise in global temperatures of more than 1.5 degrees, she replies: The dream would be that I would have been a non-climate activist for a very long time, that everything will be slowed down by then, however you define the word slow, and that I will continue my life like everyone else. Of course everyone’s life will be different by then, inevitably To be honest I don’t really spend a lot of time thinking about what my future will be like, I try to focus on the present and try to change this future, while I still have the opportunity to do so.

Thunberg is aware that her ability to look to the future is somewhat the product of her privilege as a citizen of a first world country.

“Today, the climate crisis seems to be a problem for the privileged, those who have food on the table, those who don’t have to worry about whether they will be able to earn an income and so on, because we have the privilege of looking far into the future, she said.

Provided

Thunberg is aware that her ability to look to the future is somewhat the product of her privilege as a citizen of a first world country.

And of course that is true, but there is also another aspect to this, and that is that the climate crisis will have the greatest impact on those who are already suffering, who are already in the most vulnerable positions of the world. society, and of course this is a very unfortunate aspect of the crisis, that it is so unfair. Those who have contributed the least to this crisis are those who will suffer the most.

The teenager says that, from her perspective, the climate crisis is linked to other social issues. The key, she says, is that we’ve lost empathy and sense of concern for each other.

When a crisis does arise, be it the Corona pandemic or the climate crisis, those who are already in the most vulnerable positions in society will be affected first, almost whatever the crisis. So of course these problems are linked.

The root cause of these problems is basically the same, that we have turned our backs on each other, we have turned our backs on ourselves and also on nature, that we have lost empathy, a some way, and the solutions for them are also the same, that we regain empathy and start caring for each other. It’s very simplified, I know, but some things are that simple. ”

But it’s not all bad news. In fact, Thunberg is optimistic. She is hopeful that these interconnected issues can all one day be resolved and during the making of the BBC documentary she found that people were more ready than she thought to make the necessary changes to avoid a climate catastrophe.

The Covid-19 pandemic cut the filming short and also made impossible the mass protests that had characterized her Fridays for Future movement across much of the world, but she and other climate leaders were encouraged to see the protests. student-led continue in New Zealand and Australia. .

Provided

“I hope he’s having fun, but I don’t miss him. I think it’s time for the world to come out of this era,” Thunberg says of Donald Trump.

It was very moving to see these images. Within the movement, in the group discussions, everyone was so happy to have seen this, because they had not seen this kind of photos for a very long time. So I think it really made a lot of people in the global movement – it really lifted the spirits so I want to thank [the New Zealand protesters] for that, says Thunberg.

She says the pandemic has shown that governments can take crises seriously and heed the warnings provided by science, and would like to see this approach applied to climate. She is shocked by the increase in emissions as developed countries emerge from lockdowns, and says promises to build back better have not been kept.

They say they are focusing on the next generation, but I don’t see how they can say it while still acting like nothing has happened.

One pandemic victim she won’t miss, however, is Trump, who ridiculed her in tweets and speeches.

“I hope he’s having fun, but I don’t miss him. I think it’s time for the world to come out of this era.”

– Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World Streaming on TVNZ OnDemand July 26

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos