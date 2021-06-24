Wendy Davis and others sue Trump supporters for harassing the Biden bus on the “Trump Train” in Texas





A group of people traveling in a President Joe Biden’s campaign bus on a Texas freeway last fall as it was surrounded and followed by supporters of former President Donald Trump have filed a lawsuit against at least seven people who allegedly followed the bus, claiming the group violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 and Texas law by organizing a “politically motivated plot to disrupt the campaign and intimidate its supporters.”

Klan law prevents groups from uniting to obstruct free and fair federal elections by intimidating and hurting voters, or denying them the opportunity to engage in political discourse.

RELATED: ‘Trump Train’ Filled Loop 610 in Houston for Pre-Election Car Rally

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Thursday, claims the defendants violated that law when they followed the bus, shouting death threats and posting their activities on social media.

The plaintiffs include former State Senator Wendy Davis, David Gins, then a campaign staffer who is now deputy director of operations for Vice President Kamala Harris, Eric Cervini, another campaign volunteer, and the bus driver, Timothy Holloway. The lawsuit also says that the plaintiffs continue to suffer psychological and emotional damage as a result of the event. The bus driver, Holloway, was unable to drive a bus as a result of the experience. They are asking for compensatory and punitive damages and coverage of legal costs.

“What the defendants cannot do under the law is use force, intimidation or threats against those with whom they disagree politically. Yet that is precisely what the defendants did. by conspiring to use their vehicles as weapons to interfere with the constitutional rights of those who supported the Biden-Harris Campaign, ”the lawsuit said. “The constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression, association and assembly is void if these rights cannot be freely exercised. And when groups are allowed to terrorize those with whom they disagree into giving up their constitutional rights, the functioning of our democracy demands accountability.

Those named in the lawsuit could not immediately be reached for comment.

The showdown, filmed in late October, made national news in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election. It resulted in at least one minor collision and led Texas Democrats to cancel three campaign events scheduled in the central Texas, citing “security concerns”. The plaintiffs argue that the forced cancellation due to these bullying tactics also violated their First Amendment rights. The FBI continues to investigate the incident, according to a spokesperson.

A group of Trump supporters, who documented their progress on social media, had followed the group throughout the campaign in Texas. On October 30, a social media user using the hashtag #TrumpTrainTexas posted on Twitter, “Trolling is FUN”. User called on other Trump supporters to “escort the Biden [bus] passing through San Antonio.

READ MORE: Texas border wall project receives more than $ 450,000 in donations, one week after Governor Abbott announced his plans

Once they left San Antonio, dozens of trucks with Trump and American flags circled the bus, screaming and honking, and tried to slow it down. The campaign canceled an event in San Marcos and continued with an event in Austin. But the plaintiffs said they struggled to get police to react as they continued north on Interstate 35.

In an exclusive interview with the Tribune in January, Davis said she didn’t think law enforcement took the situation seriously enough. She said that in San Antonio, police responded to a request for help, pushing back trucks with Trump flags. But once they left San Antonio, the trailer circled the bus again. Davis said they called 911 in San Marcos again, but couldn’t get an officer to answer.

“They kept saying, ‘Where are you now? Where are you now, ”Davis said in January. “We kept giving them benchmark after benchmark, mile mark after mile mark. … We have never been able to get anyone out. It was unbelievable.

A spokesperson for San Marcos said in October that police received a call from the Biden campaign bus asking for a police escort but due to traffic they were unable to catch the bus until it exited the city. city.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler previously told the Tribune that the Biden campaign failed to notify his office that it would be crossing the county to allow law enforcement to prepare for possible confrontations. “The planning of this was questionable,” Cutler said.

The incident garnered praise from Republican lawmakers at the time. Trump tweeted a video of Trump supporters after the Biden bus saying, “I LOVE TEXAS!” and falsely claimed that the supporters were “protecting” the bus.

The Texas Tribune is a non-partisan, nonprofit media organization that educates Texans – and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government, and statewide issues.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos