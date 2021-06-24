Finance Minister summarizes heated budget debate





ISLAMABAD:

The National Assembly will conclude a final session on next year’s budget on Friday as lawmakers complete their spirited budget speeches in the House.

After arduous sessions on the budget and objections raised by the opposition, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will conclude the budget debate and respond to recommendations made by senators and remove the anomalies.

The budget was debated for over 40 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to address the House if order is maintained.

The Senate had previously proposed increasing the pension by 20 percent and the base salary of government employees and raising the retirement age to 62. He also recommended increasing the minimum wage to 25,000 rupees for the territory of the capital of Islamabad.

The Chamber recommended to the National Assembly to reduce the withholding tax in the health sector from 8% to 3% and to restore the general exemption from the sales tax up to the level of edible products that are part of daily life. ordinary man.

Announcing the closure of the budget debate, President Amjad Khan Niazi’s Panel expressed its gratitude to all members of the National Assembly.

“We want a healthy debate in this House to consolidate the parliament”, he said, adding that “the confidence of the people will also increase in the parliament”.

According to sources, cut motions will also be tabled in the deliberations and the vote on cut motions will take place on June 28 while the budget bill for the new fiscal year will be adopted on June 29.

Matters such as additional grants and additional expenses will be discussed on June 30 and approval will be sought later. The meeting will be adjourned indefinitely on June 30, completing the budget approval process.

The House was then adjourned to reconvene on June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m.

In Thursday’s budget, Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi opposed the use of electronic voting machines in elections. He said Sindh province should not be overlooked in the development.

Maryam Aurangzeb of PML-N said Prime Minister Imran Khan had forgotten all his promises to create a “new Pakistan, in which 10 million jobs would be created as well as 5 million houses and 350 dams”.

She said the prime minister had previously proudly asserted that he would not go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.

Aurangzeb criticized the 2021-2022 budget released by the PTI government, calling it a “bloodsucker” and “bone-breaking”.

“We will not let you forget your promises,” she said. “The cabinet has been reshuffled six times, the finance minister has been replaced four times, and inflation and unemployment have skyrocketed.”

“We bought tomatoes for Rs700 per kilogram. I will not forget, ”she added.

Aurangzeb, who is also the spokesperson for the PML-N, said his party had no problems with electoral reform, not with Pakistani expatriate voting rights or electronic voting machines (EVMs).

However, she accused the government of encroaching on the domain of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

“The powers of the Electoral Commission are entrusted to NADRA [National Database and Registration Authority]. We won’t let that happen, ”she said.

Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan told the house that the credit for the construction of highways went to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He added that former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has given voice to the poor and Imran Khan has brought young people into politics.

“We have started to be accountable to our own people,” he told the house. He then advised the opposition: “Never compromise responsibility. Ask your leaders questions.

Malik Umar Aslam Khan said the PTI government transformed the RBF into an effective institution. He said that this budget will play an important role in the development of the country.

Riaz ul Haq said the prices of basic necessities were beyond the reach of the common man.

He said the government should take measures to relieve the population.

Chief Whip Aamir Dogar and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs thanked all MPs on both sides of the aisle for their cooperation in making the House run smoothly.

