Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciates Jokowi’s decision to open national conference in Kendari

KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The administrators of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) appreciate the decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to open the VIIIth National Kadin Conference (Munas) in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi (Sultra), on June 30, 2021. The opening ceremony of the 8th National Kadin Conference is scheduled to be held in the Al Alam Mosque area of Kendari Bay on June 30.
President Jokowi’s presence at the five-year Kadin event further strengthens the spirit of collaboration between the government and the private sector in an effort to restore health and economy affected by the pandemic.
“We appreciate President Jokowi’s decision to open the 8th National Kadin Conference in Kendari. The presence of President Jokowi will bring a strong message to create synergy with entrepreneurs to restore health and revitalize the national economy affected by the pandemic. With this in mind, Kadin from various regions are ready to make National Conference VIII a success, ”NTT President Kadin Abraham Paul Liyanto said in his statement Thursday (24/6).
Jambi Kadin chairman Usman Sulaiman expressed similar optimism. I am sure that the 8th National Kadin Conference in the presence of President Jokowi will produce the best decisions for the advancement of Kadin. The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry will operate successfully, smoothly and securely, produce decisions and choose the best general president who can move Kadin and the nation of Indonesia forward, ”Usman said.
The chairman of the board of the Indonesian Meat Processing Industry Association, Juan Permata Adoe, said the same. Juan said the choice of venue for the National Conference in Kendari had been the subject of very careful consideration. Kendari, Juan said, is one of the cities in Indonesia that has successfully suppressed the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“There is no doubt about the implementation of the VIII National Conference in Kendari, which was carefully prepared while respecting strict health protocols,” said Juan, who is also the vice-chair of the Committee of the SC VIII Kadin National Conference.
The certainty regarding the presence of President Jokowi to open the 8th National Kadin Conference was conveyed by the president of the organizer of the Kadin National Conference, Adisatria Sulisto, in Jakarta on Wednesday (23/6).
The president is expected to be in Kendari on June 30, 2021. The national conference organizing committee has been invited to the presidential secretariat to coordinate the president’s arrival on June 30, Adisatria Sulisto said.
According to Adisatria, the National Conference will take place on a predetermined schedule and the Organizing Committee will prepare the National Conference as best it can. The convention is still in progress. No cancellations, he said.
Meanwhile, Southeast Sulawesi President Kadin Anton Timbang said so far his party has prepared all technical aspects of the implementation of the National Conference with a focus on strict health protocols. Anton said Kadin will cooperate with the provincial and municipal health office in Kendari. “We have prepared hundreds of medical personnel, all of them are ready,” he said.
To make the National Conference a success, which will be attended by businessmen from across the country, the Southeast Sulawesi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formed a local committee of 192 people. In addition to attending the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Jokowi is also expected to attend the mutual cooperation vaccination implementation organized by the Southeast Sulawesi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
