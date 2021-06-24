Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciates Jokowi’s decision to open national conference in Kendari





DRAWING. Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry logo.

Journalist: Tendi mahadi | Editor: Tendi mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The administrators of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) appreciate the decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to open the VIIIth National Kadin Conference (Munas) in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi (Sultra), on June 30, 2021. The opening ceremony of the 8th National Kadin Conference is scheduled to be held in the Al Alam Mosque area of ​​Kendari Bay on June 30. President Jokowi’s presence at the five-year Kadin event further strengthens the spirit of collaboration between the government and the private sector in an effort to restore health and economy affected by the pandemic. “We appreciate President Jokowi’s decision to open the 8th National Kadin Conference in Kendari. The presence of President Jokowi will bring a strong message to create synergy with entrepreneurs to restore health and revitalize the national economy affected by the pandemic. With this in mind, Kadin from various regions are ready to make National Conference VIII a success, ”NTT President Kadin Abraham Paul Liyanto said in his statement Thursday (24/6). Read also: Obtain the support of NTT Kadin, Arsjad Rasjid ready to invest in Labuan Bajo Jambi Kadin chairman Usman Sulaiman expressed similar optimism. I am sure that the 8th National Kadin Conference in the presence of President Jokowi will produce the best decisions for the advancement of Kadin. The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry will operate successfully, smoothly and securely, produce decisions and choose the best general president who can move Kadin and the nation of Indonesia forward, ”Usman said. The chairman of the board of the Indonesian Meat Processing Industry Association, Juan Permata Adoe, said the same. Juan said the choice of venue for the National Conference in Kendari had been the subject of very careful consideration. Kendari, Juan said, is one of the cities in Indonesia that has successfully suppressed the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. “There is no doubt about the implementation of the VIII National Conference in Kendari, which was carefully prepared while respecting strict health protocols,” said Juan, who is also the vice-chair of the Committee of the SC VIII Kadin National Conference. The certainty regarding the presence of President Jokowi to open the 8th National Kadin Conference was conveyed by the president of the organizer of the Kadin National Conference, Adisatria Sulisto, in Jakarta on Wednesday (23/6). The president is expected to be in Kendari on June 30, 2021. The national conference organizing committee has been invited to the presidential secretariat to coordinate the president’s arrival on June 30, Adisatria Sulisto said. Read also: PPKM Micro is tight, it is the expectation of the manager of the shopping center According to Adisatria, the National Conference will take place on a predetermined schedule and the Organizing Committee will prepare the National Conference as best it can. The convention is still in progress. No cancellations, he said. Meanwhile, Southeast Sulawesi President Kadin Anton Timbang said so far his party has prepared all technical aspects of the implementation of the National Conference with a focus on strict health protocols. Anton said Kadin will cooperate with the provincial and municipal health office in Kendari. “We have prepared hundreds of medical personnel, all of them are ready,” he said. To make the National Conference a success, which will be attended by businessmen from across the country, the Southeast Sulawesi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formed a local committee of 192 people. In addition to attending the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Jokowi is also expected to attend the mutual cooperation vaccination implementation organized by the Southeast Sulawesi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Tendi Mahadi

Publisher: Tendi Mahadi

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos