Duplicity of China’s COVID-19 vaccine | The hill

Is China Lying About Its COVID-19 Vaccines? It seems so, and who is surprised? China has lied about many aspects of COVID-19 from the start, helping to cause millions of deaths and untold financial hardship. To overestimate the effectiveness of its vaccines would only be another insult to the gullible world.

And the discovery of this duplicity would be an additional embarrassment for President Xi Jinping.

Alarmed by a tidal wave of suspicion and fury, Xi launched a massive effort to distribute Chinese-made vaccines to more than 90 countries, from last fall. The deployment of what was still an inoculation has been welcomed by many underdeveloped countries, although China has in some cases loaned billions to these greedy buyers, thus not only extending a helping hand, but also tightening its grip. financial hold on small countries.

The effort is similar to Pékins Belt and Road Initiative, a public relations appeal to the developing world built on China’s financial weight. But like this giant infrastructure program, Xis’ vaccine diplomacy has proven to be less beneficial than expected, both in helping countries avoid the virus and in generating goodwill for Beijing.

Recently, some of the countries that have gladly accepted the vaccines manufactured by Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech have experienced a sharp increase in cases. In Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, 50 to 68 percent of the populations have been fully vaccinated, overtaking the United States, the New York Times recently reported. All four ranked among the top 10 countries with theworst Covid epidemicsas late as last week And all four mainly use injections made by two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.

In Seychelles, the most vaccinated nation in the world, 57% took the hit of Sinopharm. Doctors say the infection rate in the small island nation of 100,000 suggests the vaccine is around 50% effective, well below the 78% effectiveness touted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and society.

Israel, where the vaccination rate is similar to that of Seychelles and Pfizer is the preferred vaccine, is currently registering less than six new cases per million people per day; for the Seychelles, this figure is 2,613 per million.

A study earlier this year in Brazil, the efficacy of Sinovacs was similarly marked at just over 50 percent, which is the threshold for WHO approval. The poor results of the two vaccines may explain the health authorities announcement in april that they were exploring ways to increase the effectiveness of Chinese fire

The WHO, as usual, appears to be covering China. Asked to comment on the COVID outbreak in Seychelles, a spokesperson described the situation as complicated.

It was a week after the WHO approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, even though the company did not release stage three clinical trial data to its scientists. Soon after, the WHO also gave the green light to Sinovac’s firing, despite the same lack of information and poor performance in Brazil.

The WHO approval allowed Chinese vaccines to be distributed through Covax, a global vaccine distribution program in poor countries. Despite the public relations coup to gain approval for the initiative, China only allocated 10 million doses to Covax; he donated an additional 16.5 million shots directly. Beijing has sold 691 million jabs to 84 countries, apparently enjoying even more revenue than goodwill.

Meanwhile, China says it has distributed around a billion vaccines to its own people; Chinese authorities can claim high efficacy from their vaccinations by pointing to their own low death toll from COVID-19 (unless, of course, that too is a lie).

Despite being at the epicenter of COVID-19, China reported to the WHO this week that only 118,000 of its 1.4 billion people contracted the coronavirus and that the country suffered only 5,421 deaths.

Does anyone believe that? To do this, we must ignore body bag videos discharge from Wuhan hospitals in early 2020 and satellite images unusually heavy traffic outside Wuhan hospitals in the fall of 2019.

We also need to overlook one (not peer reviewed) study published in June 2020 who concluded, Estimates of cumulative deaths, based both on the distribution of funeral urns and the continued operation at full capacity of cremation services until March 23, 2020, yield results of around 36,000, or more than 10 times the official death toll of 2,524.

We must also give up common sense. WHO figures put death toll in China at 3.47 per million lowest among the great nations of the world. The figure compares to 2,189 per million in Belgium, for example, 1,910 in the UK and 1,826 in the US.

China’s official tally puts it in the same support like Eritrea and Burundi, among the poorest countries in Africa, countries unlikely to have a solid control of their exposure to the virus. The only wealthy country even close to China’s numbers is New Zealand, an isolated island nation of 4.9 million people that has taken drastic measures to isolate its people, with great success.

This did not happen in China. After the virus passed through Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, the government locked the city down, but that was after people traveled not only to other parts of China, but also to other parts of China. other countries.

Lying about COVID-19 covering its person-to-person transmission and allowing its global spread is one of the greatest crimes ever against humanity. And, as the world begins to suspect that the escaped virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, it could also become the biggest reputational disaster the Chinese government has ever suffered.

And now doubts about their vaccines.

Xi called the Chinese vaccine a global public good. A better description might be: more proof that China cannot be trusted. Hopefully one day the free world will hold China and its leaders accountable.

Liz Peek is a former partner of Wertheim & Company, a major Wall Street support company. Follow her on Twitter @lizpeek.