Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak head for dangerous showdown

As one of Philip Hammonds’ budgets approached, the Prime Minister’s Office requested information on planned announcements. What does that have to do with them? a senior treasury official fired back, half-jokingly.

The Treasury has long held skepticism about involving other parts of government in fiscal policy. Spending departments are generally seen to be subservient to producer interests, enthusiastically throwing money at most issues in order to satisfy their stakeholders. Unlike most areas of government policy, the cabinet is simply informed of budget announcements on the morning of the chancellors’ speech, rather than consulted. On occasion (as announced by George Osborne of the National Living Wage in 2015), certain measures are suspended so that the first Secretaries of State hear of a policy when parliament is informed.

The Prime Minister is not entirely kept in the dark (although Gordon Brown has done his best with Tony Blair). During my tenure at the Treasury from 2010 to 2017, Osborne and David Cameron worked closely on the budget; Hammond and Theresa May had a rocky relationship, but No.10 (who was powerful during this time) couldn’t be left out of the process.

When it came to spending control, Cameron and May were often allies of the Treasury. Restoring fiscal sustainability was Prime Minister Cameron’s central mission, and even May, in other ways quite hostile to the Treasury as an institution, was generally a prudent spender of taxpayer dollars. As Chief Secretary of the Treasury, I had the occasional task at cabinet meetings to remind my ministerial colleagues of the importance of limiting spending and getting the best value for taxpayer resources. The Prime Minister never failed to reinforce my message.

There were, of course, still significant tensions. A prime minister’s success is usually measured by his election victory, and spending money can be one way to gain popularity; Chancellors are generally assessed on the strength of the economy and the sustainability of the public finances they bequeath. As a result of these conflicting incentives, the relationship between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor is rarely harmonious.

This brings us to the present day and a sudden eruption of minor hostilities between 10 and 11 Downing Street. Last week on Sunday opening hours cover page reported that that Downing Street and the Treasury are at odds over taxes and government spending amid mounting dismay that Boris Johnson continues to announce plans costing billions of pounds when there is no way to pay them . I can see how the Treasury could find this an irritating habit.

At a time when the pressures on public spending are numerous and considerable. Covid remedial school funding, social protection, upgrading and net zero to name a few plus a refusal to raise major taxes and a risk of rising interest rates the cost of government borrowing, a sloppy approach to public finances on the part of the Prime Minister could make a bad situation worse. Credibility with the markets may start to matter again.

Emblematic of the lack of fiscal discipline is the proposal for a new 200m royal yacht (not that royalty has nothing to do with it) that has, predictably, turned into a row of Whitehall. It’s a small amount of money but, like former Conservative minister Ken Clarke said, it shows that there are people in angel number 10 who think there is free money. I think I have a fair idea of ​​who or who is in his mind.

the Sunday opening hours The story looks a lot like a concerted effort by the Treasury to cut off the Prime Minister’s wings. The timing is noteworthy, just days after the Tories lost the Chesham and Amersham byelections and with growing concern that it will be traditional Tory hearts who will have to foot the bill for Johnson’s free spending.

Defeated Conservative candidate Peter Fleet tweeted that Home Conservatives are now looking for clear evidence that their Conservative government will restore fiscal discipline as soon as possible before adding that they love and respect Rishi Sunak a lot (unfortunately he didn’t tell us their views on the prime minister).

It all sounds like a return to normal politics in which decisions about taxes and spending come to the fore. In the fall, the government will have to reconcile haughty rhetoric and bold promises with fiscal reality. It will be in the context of a Conservative Party that begins to recognize that the demands of its new voters and the interests of its traditional voters are not necessarily compatible.

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister for 23 months. For the first five months, everything was dominated by Brexit and parliamentary elections, with fiscal policy being secondary; over the past 16 months it has all been about Covid when high spending was widely accepted as necessary and the consequences postponed until another day; during the intervening two months at the start of 2020 (the only period of his tenure that could be considered relatively normal), he lost a chancellor of the exchequer. It is not an encouraging precedent that all will be well for the Prime Minister or Chancellor in the months to come.

[See also:How Brexit changed us: The Tory party is almost unrecognisable now]