“Most of today’s games promote violence or cause mental stress” Indian Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Toycathon-2021 participants via video conference on Thursday. Toycathon 2021 is an inter-ministerial initiative organized by the Innovation Unit of the Ministry of Education with the support of the All India Council.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Sanjay Dhotre were also present at the event. The event mainly focused on games developed by attendees, while PM Modi advised developers more ideas that could be included in their games.

During the conference, Prime Minister Modi said: “Over the past 5-6 years, hackathons have become a great platform for solving the country’s problems. The idea behind this is – to organize the potential of the country, to give it support. The effort is that our young people are directly linked to the challenges and solutions of the country. If the child’s first school is the family, then the first book and the first friends are toys. The first communication of children with society goes through these toys.

He added, “There is another huge aspect associated with toys that everyone should know about. This is the economy of the world of toys and games – Toyconomy. The global toy market is worth around $ 100 billion. India’s share is only about a billion and a half dollars. Today, we also import around 80 percent of our toys. That is, crores of the country’s rupees are spent on it. It is very important to change this situation.

World Games encourage violence and cause mental stress – PM Modi

The Prime Minister expressed his concerns about global online and digital games which are not based on Indian concepts. According to him, these games promote either violence or mental stress.

He said: “Today the world wants to better understand the current potential of India, the art-culture of India, the society of India. Our toys and games industry can play a big role in this regard. “

