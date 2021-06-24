UN urged to act as Kurdish authorities accuse Turkey of using refugee camp as shooting target





Kurdish officials called on the United Nations today to ensure an immediate end to a nearly two-year embargo on a refugee camp in northern Iraq and an end to Turkish military aggression. The Kurdistan National Congress (KNK) said lifting the blockade was essential to allow food and medical aid to reach the 12,000 residents of the UN-administered Makhmour refugee camp. He also called on the Iraqi federal government to act against violations of its national sovereignty, after a recent Turkish airstrike killed three civilians inside the camp. The latest attack came just weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened the camp, which he calls an incubator of terrorism because some of its members support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Earlier this month, he said: If the United Nations does not clean up, we will do it as a member of the United Nations. Despite the bombing, which is illegal under international law, the UN has remained silent, leading to camp residents claiming that the world powers are colluding against them. Ankara has launched frequent airstrikes on the camp and regularly flies drones overhead to intimidate residents, most of whom fled predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey in forced assimilation operations over the years. 1990. KNK said the camp is a permanent target of the Turkish state, reminding the international community that refugees are meant to be protected as a vulnerable population, and not to target the bombing campaigns of the invading forces. Besides attacks from Turkey, the camp is also threatened by Isis, Makhmour spokesman Bewar Unver, telling the Morning Star that the jihadists are organized into around 80 cells hidden in the mountains. KNK said it was imperative to end the embargo imposed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK), which has been in place since July 2019, after the assassination of a Turkish intelligence official in Erbil. The PDK insists the severe restrictions are necessary for security reasons, accusing camp residents of being responsible for the murder, despite the lack of evidence. There has been no response from the Kurdistan regional government regarding the continued blockade of the camp, an act of collective punishment unlawful under international law. Responding to the Morning Star following a previous Turkish missile strike and alleged use of chemical weapons in June 2020, UN spokesperson Firas al-Khateeb denied that the UN played a role in the management of the camp and insisted that it was the responsibility of the Iraqi interior ministry. He claimed UNHCR was unaware of the blockade imposed by the KRG, apart from travel restrictions imposed in the context of Covid-19. The UN official also insisted that the UN had not received any reports of a missile strike on the camp, despite extensive media coverage and the fact that the Turkish armed forces admitted to the bombing, carried out as part of Operation Claw Eagle, the military offensive it claimed to target the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Since then, the international body has ignored requests for comment.

