



The Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi in the final on Thursday to claim their first Pakistani Super League (PSL) title at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

At the start of the heats, Zalmi, who was chasing a goal of 207, got off to a flying start thanks to Kamran Akmal’s 36.

Zalmi needed a Herculean effort from his batsmen to chase the record goal of the PSL Final and Akmal gave his side hope up to fifth place.

Zalmi was 36 for the no wicket loss at that time and all of those points were scored by the veteran wicket keeper.

Hazraullah Zazai, the other opener, was looking to join in the fun when he hit Blessing Muzarabani for a six on the first ball of the sixth. However, at the next ball, Zazai was kidnapped by the Zimbabwean to give the sultans their first wicket.

Imran Khan then knocked down a sixth of the girl who took the wicket to put even more pressure on Zalmi. The top thrower removed the dangerous Akmal on the first delivery.

Then Rilee Rossouw, who started with the bat for Multan, knocked out Jonathan Wells with a neutral in 10th place to tip the final in favor of the Sultans.

In the 11th, Imran Khan pulled Shoaib Malik out, but the decision was overturned after reruns showed the playmaker had crossed the line.

The mistake turned out to be too costly for the sultans as Malik then made his mistake pay.

Antillean Rovman Powell made good company for Malik but was pulled out by Muzarabani during the 15th.

All the while, the Sultans knew Malik was the key to them if they were to get their hands on their first PSL trophy.

And it was the experienced Sohail Tanvir who eliminated the all-round veteran from the first ball of the 16th. But Malik had taken his side far enough to make Zalmi dream of victory by then. They needed 70 runs on the last 29 balls at the time.

After Malik’s sacking, Sherfane Rutherford decided to charge the Multan bowlers.

Again, it’s the experience that really matters in the situation.

Imran Tahir, in the 17th over, knocked out dangerous Rutherford, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Imran to end Zalmi’s little hope of securing his second PSL title.

In the next round, Imran Khan took Zalmi’s ninth wicket to bring his team closer to the finish line.

Getting 56 points in the last 16 balls proved too much for Zalmi’s last two batsmen.

The Sultans triumphed over Zalmi by 48 points to win their first PSL title.

The sleeves of the sultans of Multan

Earlier, a 98-point partnership between Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw propelled the Sultans to 206-4 after their team were asked to strike first by Zalmi.

The first over the final was played by Sameen Gul and it could have been a maiden if he hadn’t pulled wide from his first ball.

The first limit was struck by Mohammad Rizwan against Mohammad Irfan in the second. It is also the captain of the Sultans who touched the first six of the final.

Forerunners Rizwan and Shan Masood struggled to take off against the Irfan-Sameen duo until the third end of the game. It was in the fourth round that the forerunners found a little fluidity and started to find limits easily.

However, it was the young Mohammad Imran who replaced his team and eliminated Masood and Rizwan in the 9th and 11th. Masood left after making 30 while Rizwan was taken out for 30.

The layoffs have reportedly given Zalmi hope their bowlers stop the flow of races and take more wickets to put the pressure on the Sultans.

However, Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw left no space for Zalmi’s bowlers to capitalize on the two quick wickets.

The duo have built a 98-track partnership and by the time Rossouw was laid off in the 18th, the Sultans had cleared 180 tracks. The South African was fired by Gul shortly after completing his half-century.

On the next ball, Gul pulled out Johnson Charles for a duck to put the Sultans on all fours.

In the final inning, Maqsood and Khudhil Shah hit Ammad Butt for 21 points to take the Sultans to 206 for four.

Maqsood finished the innings as the Sultans’ top scorer with an unbeaten 65.

Play XI

Sultans of Multan: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Roussouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (week), Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Sameen Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

