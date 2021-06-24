Trump Capitol riot arrests hit 500, Attorney General Garland says





Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump burst into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee | Getty Images

The number of arrests of people linked to the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump has reached 500, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland said the arrest tally now includes 100 people who have been charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

“Our efforts to lay criminal charges are not possible without the continued help of the American public,” Garland said in a statement. “To date, we have received their over 200,000 digital tips.

“I assure the American people that the Department of Justice will continue to follow the facts in this case and accuse what the evidence supports to hold all of the January 6 perpetrators accountable.”

The defendants are being prosecuted in the United States District Court in Washington.

The riot began shortly after a rally outside the White House by Trump and a number of his allies, who urged a crowd of thousands to march to Capitol Hill in protest against procedures confirming Joe’s election. Biden for the presidency.

Hundreds of people invaded the Capitol complex, both outside and inside, disrupting the joint session of Congress that was meeting that day.

Lawmakers and then Vice President Mike Pence fled both houses of Congress during the invasion.

Five people died in connection with the riot, including Capitol Hill cop Brian Sicknick, and more than 100 police officers were injured.

