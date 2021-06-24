Recent Match Report – Sultans vs Zalmi Final 2020 / 21-2021





Multan Sultans 206 for 4 (Maqsood 65 *, Rossouw 50, Gul 2-26) defeated Peshawar Zalmi 159 for 9 (Malik 48, Muzarabani 2-26) by 47 points

In the final for the first time, Multan Sultans made one of the big turnovers of a franchise cricket season to win their first title by completely beating Peshawar Zalmi in the 2021 PSL Final.

Two dazzling half-centuries of Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw made them midway favorites, after which regular wickets at key intervals wiped out Zalmi’s challenge. Although the tournament’s biggest wicket-taker, Shahnawaz Dahani, finished without a wicket, the others stepped up on the final day. Blessing Muzarabani and Imran Khan took two wickets each at savings of less than seven, and the ageless Imran Tahir collected three.

The Sultans started PSL’s second leg fifth on the points table – after losing four of their opening five games – but led by captain Mohammad Rizwan, won four of the next five to finish second in the league phase. They then beat the challenge of Islamabad United in the first qualifying match and the victory in the final was the crowning achievement of their magnificent stage of the season in the United Arab Emirates.

For Zalmi, it was the third time in the past four seasons that they have faltered in the final. They failed to capitalize after silencing the Sultans during the first half of the opening innings, and their two-elimination hero Hazratullah Zazai faced just five balls. These factors, coupled with the lack of a major Maqsood and Rossouw partnership, resulted in Wahab Riaz’s men losing 47 points.

Masood and Rizwan fall after the start of flowering

Sent to bat, it was a slow start for the Sultans. Forerunners Shan Masood and Rizwan were kept silent by Sameen Gul and Mohammad Irfan in the opening heats, and it wasn’t until the fourth inning that the acceleration started. He was thrown by Rizwan as he drove Irfan for a four, then pulled him for six. Masood then cut and grazed Gul on three fours to bring Sultans to 42 after Powerplay, and it looked like the base was set for both hitters to continue their assault.

However, Masood, on 37, fell victim to a slower ball from Mohammad Imran in the ninth and saw his stump shattered and Rizwan quickly called when he cut a wide ball from the same pitcher at the wicket keeper. From 66 for no loss, the Sultans were quickly down to 83 for 2, and there were only nine overs left in the innings.

Maqsood, Rossouw does the show

It was only hours earlier that Maqsood was added to Pakistan’s T20I team heading to England following news of Haider Ali’s bio-bubble rupture, and the batter showed why he had been called.

He started off by hitting Riaz for four and six on the first two balls of the 13th and ended the pound with another limit. He then showed power and finesse in the 15th by hammering Imran for a longer six and playing a reverse slap for four behind the square. Next to Imran, he entered the line to place a square of four behind, followed by a powerful six on additional cover. By the time the 17th was over, he had run away with 23 fifty balls – his fifth half-century of the season – and celebrated his return to the national setup after five years.

But while Maqsood’s big hits were a sight to behold, there was another man causing equal damage on the other end. Rossouw started his innings with a first ball four, and that was the tempo he played with all innings. Sandwiched between Maqsood’s assault on Riaz and Imran, he slammed two sixes and a four in a 14th 20-point Amad Butt. He started the top by hitting Butt to the ground for four. Next ball he picked up a six on a long leg and a few balls later dropped Butt for a six on a square leg. Rossouw eventually fell for a 21-ball 50, but by then the 44-98-ball stand had demoralized Zalmi’s bowlers and made the Sultans dream of 200.

And 200 would be exceeded in the final. Maqsood survived a catch after Butt’s full waist throw was considered a no-ball, after which the free kick was dropped for a long time. Then came a fortuitous six, as Sherfane Rutherford failed to take a clean catch at the right limit. At the end of the innings, Maqsood was undefeated on 65 on 35 balls, Sultans had reached 206 and Zalmi was due for a record pursuit after conceding 116 points in his last eight overs.

Akmal keeps Zazai with the non-attacker

Zazai’s back-to-back half-centuries in the two eliminations had resulted in Zalmi in the final, but on the night he only faced three balls in the first five overs. While Kamran Akmal continued to find occasional limits in the opening chase’s salvo, he struggled to get the singles, starving his fit partner from the strike. By the time Zalmi had reached 36 in five overs, Akmal had scored all of those points.

The first time Zazai faced the first ball of an over was the last over in Powerplay, delivered by Muzarabani. It started with Zazai hitting a length ball on a square leg for six in what seemed to be an ominous sign for the sultans, but Muzarabani came back with a slower ball, walking away, as Zazai was tempted. to cut on the opposite side. However, all he could get was such a thick brim, and Masood swallowed it up at one point. Imran Khan then sent Akmal to pack his bags by throwing a length ball that stayed a bit low and shattered the batter’s stumps.

Malik and Rutherford do their best

With Malik and Eliminator 2 half-centurion Jonathan Wells around, Zalmi still had enough in the tank to start the hunt. But the limits after the Powerplay dried up, and in an attempt to take a second inning against Rossouw’s long-term arm, Wells was exhausted at the pitcher’s end for a 13-ball 6. In the five overs after the Powerplay, Zalmi was able to add only 27.

But in Zalmi, four times finalist, there was still some fight. Malik pumped Imran for six and four after surviving a non-ball in the forefoot, then hammered Tahir for six long and long at 14th of 21.

However, Malik was caught on 48, and while Rutherford kept the deliveries that were in his arc clear, it was Tahir – the 42-year-old Tahir – who ultimately broke Zalmi’s back. The West Indian sought to strike Tahir on the deep midwicket, only to pass him for Rizwan to swallow him. It made Tahir run towards the canoe, and he would do it twice more. By the time the 18th began, the other members of the Sultans team were already standing side by side to run for the celebrations.

Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx

