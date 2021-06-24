Politics
Wendy Davis, Democrats Continue Texas ‘Trump Train’ Incident
Former State Senator Wendy Davis and others who were traveling on a campaign bus for President Joe Biden last fall when he was surrounded and followed by supporters of former President Donald Trumps on a Texas highway have filed several complaints for the events that unfolded that day. The lawsuits target people who allegedly followed and harassed the bus, as well as local law enforcement officials for failing to help after the request for help, according to people on the bus.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court against at least seven members of the so-called “Trump Train”, who followed the bus, claims the group violated the Ku Klux Klan law of 1871 and Texas law by organizing a “politically motivated plot to disrupt the campaign and intimidate its supporters.”
Klan law prevents groups from uniting to obstruct free and fair federal elections by intimidating and hurting voters, or denying them the opportunity to engage in political discourse.
The second lawsuit was filed against the police who “turned a blind eye to the attack despite calls for help and did not provide the bus with a police escort,” according to Protect Democracy, the group lawyers representing the plaintiffs. The second lawsuit was filed against Chase Stapp, the chief of the director of public safety of San Marcos, and the department of the marshal of the city of San Marcos.
The lawsuit against Trump supporters claims the defendants violated this law when they followed the bus, shouting death threats and posting their activities on social media and “bragging about their aggressive conduct.”
Plaintiffs in both lawsuits include Davis, David Gins, a then campaign staffer who is now deputy director of operations for Vice President Kamala Harris, Eric Cervini, another campaign volunteer, and the bus driver, Timothy Holloway. The lawsuit also says that the plaintiffs continue to suffer psychological and emotional damage as a result of the event. The bus driver, Holloway, was unable to drive a bus as a result of the experience.
“Not knowing if the police would show up to help us was terrifying,” Holloway said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
They seek compensatory and punitive damages and legal costs to be covered in both lawsuits.
“What the defendants cannot do under the law is use force, intimidation or threats against those with whom they disagree politically. Yet that is precisely what the defendants did. by conspiring to use their vehicles as weapons to interfere with the constitutional rights of those who supported the Biden-Harris Campaign, ”the lawsuit said. “The constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression, association and assembly is void if these rights cannot be freely exercised. And when groups are allowed to terrorize those with whom they disagree into giving up their constitutional rights, the functioning of our democracy demands accountability. “
Those named in the lawsuit could not immediately be reached for comment. The city of San Marcos declined to comment due to an ongoing litigation.
The showdown, filmed in late October, made national news in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election. It resulted in at least one minor collision and led Texas Democrats to cancel three campaign events scheduled in the central Texas, citing security concerns. The plaintiffs argue that the forced cancellation due to these bullying tactics also violated their First Amendment rights. The FBI is continuing to investigate the incident, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation.
A group of Trump supporters, who documented their progress on social media, had followed the group throughout the campaign in Texas. On October 30, a social media user using the hashtag #TrumpTrainTexas posted to Twitter, Trolling is FUN. The user called on other Trump supporters to escort the Biden [bus] passing through San Antonio.
Once they left San Antonio, dozens of trucks with Trump and American flags circled the bus, screaming and honking, and tried to slow it down. The campaign canceled an event in San Marcos and continued with an event in Austin. But the plaintiffs said they struggled to get police to react as they continued north on Interstate 35.
Many of the defendants named in the case were linked by their social media posts to the incident in which their license plate numbers are visible. According to the record, the defendants include Steve and Randi Ceh, who were apparently the leaders of the Trump Train in New Braunfels, and their daughter, Hannah. The record indicates that Hannah has posted several videos showing her license plate number. Eliazar Cisneros, who appeared to be on the Trump train from Alamo City, also posted videos with his license plate visible, according to the filing. According to the file, according to social media posts, Steve and Randi Ceh were also photographed at the United States Capitol during the January 6 uprising.
The Klan law provision that the plaintiffs cite in the lawsuit has been dormant for years, but has seen a resurgence under the Trump administration, according to Project Democracy attorney John Paredes, who represents some of the plaintiffs. He was also recently cited in a federal lawsuit against Trump after the Jan.6 insurgency.
In an interview with the Tribune in January after the insurgency, Davis said she saw a direct link between the two events. She also didn’t think law enforcement took the situation on I-35 seriously enough. She said that in San Antonio, police responded to a request for help, pushing back trucks with Trump flags. But once they left San Antonio, the trailer circled the bus again. Davis said they called 911 in San Marcos again, but couldn’t get an officer to answer.
They kept saying: Where are you now? Where are you now, Davis said in January. We kept giving them benchmark after benchmark, mile mark after mile mark. We were never able to get anyone out. It was unbelievable.
Cervini, who was traveling in front of the bus and had arrived at the scene of the event in San Marcos, said he tried to alert a member of the Marshal’s Department in the city of San Marcos that the bus needed help, but the individual refused to send help.
A spokesperson for San Marcos said in October that police received a call from the Biden campaign bus asking for a police escort but due to traffic they were unable to catch up with the bus before it leave town.
According to the file, the San Marcos Police Department told plaintiffs on the bus, “they would only respond if the Biden-Harris campaign” reported a crime, “explaining,” we can’t help you, “” the Biden-Harris campaign said. folder. “Although he was told that the bus was passing through San Marcos, and despite the fact that the plaintiffs had already tried to call 911, an officer from the Marshals Department in the city of San Marcos made a similar apology, in saying, “we don’t know if the bus is in our jurisdiction ‘and’ call 911 if there is a problem. ‘”
Lisa Prewitt, a former San Marcos council member who was running for a county commissioner seat at the time, also told the Tribune in the days following the skirmish that she reported the event to the forces of local order 24 hours in advance and had raised security concerns. Prewitt said she called Stapp and alerted him that the bus was 30 minutes from the event location in San Marcos and was followed by 50 or more vehicles with Trump flags.
I leave [Stapp] know what was going on and [asked] if we were going to receive San Marcos [Police Department] backup, and I was reassured once again that it would happen, she said in October. We never saw any county or city law enforcement come forward to help the Biden bus.
Last year, Stapp denied that Prewitt specifically requested a police escort or mentioned that the Trump train was causing problems, but did not answer follow-up questions at the time.
With the exception of Ms Prewitt’s two phone calls, at no time did anyone in the countryside seek assistance from the San Marcos Police Department prior to the event so that the request could be assessed and prepared, a Stapp said in a statement to the Tribune last year.
The incident garnered praise from Republican lawmakers at the time. Trump tweeted a video of Trump supporters after the Biden bus saying: I LOVE TEXAS! and falsely claimed that the supporters were protecting the bus. Lawyers for the plaintiffs said Thursday that they hope the filing of the complaint sends a message that political intimidation is bad.
“Whether you are conspiring to harass a country bus on the freeway or burning crosses in someone’s yard, all bullying is illegal and has consequences,” said Emma Hilbert, attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project, who helped file the complaint.
