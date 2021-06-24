How Prime Minister Modi sought to cut ‘Dilli aur dil ki duri’ with JK leaders in a three-hour meeting – Inside story









By Naveen Kapoor |

Update: June 25, 2021 12:33 AM IS

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The multi-stakeholder meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday was scheduled for an hour and a half but lasted more than three hours, sources told ANI and reported. added that the mood was very positive.

The prime minister noted that the discussions at the meeting reflected the commitment to the country’s territorial integrity and the Constitution of India and reinforced belief in the strength of Indian democracy, the sources said.

We learn that Prime Minister Modi noted that a government led by bureaucracy was not a substitute for one led by public officials.

The prime minister said he wanted to remove “Dilli ki Duri as well as Dil Ki Duri”.

All the participants freely expressed their concerns on all aspects and were listened to with patience by the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and the NSA Ajit Doval in a cordial atmosphere.

Sources said Prime Minister Modi shared with attendees his personal sadness at every death in Kashmir, whether it was an innocent civilian, a lost Kashmiri boy or a member of the Kashmiri forces. security.

Speaking to the leaders, Prime Minister Modi said the security forces cannot change the situation on their own and called on the leaders to get personally involved to end the unnecessary loss of life.

According to sources, Interior Minister Amit Shah stressed that the government is committed to completing the delimitation process and subsequently the assembly elections as soon as possible with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Shah also urged all leaders to assist in the speedy completion of the delineation process so that the assembly elections can be held quickly.

Another source said the prime minister assured all parties that they will be an integral part of the demarcation process and that their views will be taken into account. He urged them to participate in the process to ensure early completion.

Prime Minister Modi assured that the assembly elections would be held quickly once the delimitation process is completed.

The issue of reestablishing the state was raised by several participants in the meeting.

Both the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister reiterated their previous public commitment to restore the state and their assurances were taken into account by the participants.

Former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, People’s Conference leaders Muzaffar Hussain Baig and Sajad Gani Lone, Kavinder Gupta of BJP, Nirmal Singh and Ravinder Raina, Altaf Singh Ahmed of the Apni party and Mira S., Mohd Yousuf Tarigami from CPI-M and Bhim Singh from Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party attended the meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, PMO State Minister Jitendra Singh and senior officials attended the meeting. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos