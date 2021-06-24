WHO estimates COVID-19 boosters are needed every year for the most vulnerable





The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that those most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, will need to receive an annual vaccine booster to be protected against the variants, according to an internal document viewed by Reuters. The estimate is included in a report, which is to be discussed Thursday at a board meeting of Gavi, a vaccine alliance that co-leads WHO’s COVID-19 vaccine program COVAX. The forecast is subject to change and is also associated with two other less likely scenarios. Vaccine makers Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc, along with its German partner BioNTech, have expressed their view that the world will soon need booster vaccines to maintain high levels of immunity, but the evidence for this does not are still unclear. The document shows that WHO considers annual boosters for high-risk people as its “indicative” baseline, and boosters every two years for the general population. It does not say how these conclusions were drawn, but shows that in the base scenario, new variants would continue to emerge and vaccines would be regularly updated to deal with these threats. The UN agency declined to comment on the contents of the internal document. A spokesperson for Gavi said COVAX plans to consider a wide range of scenarios. The document, which is dated June 8 and is still a “work in progress,” also predicts in the baseline that 12 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be produced worldwide next year. This would be slightly higher than the forecast of 11 billion doses for this year cited by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), signaling that the UN agency does not expect a significant increase in the production of vaccines in 2022. The document predicts manufacturing issues, regulatory approval issues and a “shift away from certain technology platforms” as potential supply bottlenecks next year. It doesn’t say what technologies might be phased out, but the European Union, which has reserved the world’s largest volume of COVID-19 vaccines, has put a lot of emphasis on injections using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as those of Pfizer and Moderna, and has waived certain purchases of viral vector vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson. News.Az

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos