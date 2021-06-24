Connect with us

Politics

How important is the new Chinese space station?

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 


Three Chinese astronauts recently arrived at the country’s new space station, another step forward for growing space power.

Here is an overview of some of the main purposes of space stations.

What is the purpose of the trip?

The three-member crew will stay for three months in the station’s main living space, known as the module. The module is called Tianhe, which means Harmony of Heaven in Chinese. Astronauts will perform science experiments and perform maintenance. They also plan to complete spacewalks and prepare the station to receive two more modules next year.

While China admits to being a late-comer to the space station game, it says its new station is modern and includes the latest space technology. Tianhe could even survive the International Space Station (ISS), which is approaching the end of its operational life.

The recent launch brought China’s space program back crewed after a five-year hiatus. China has sent 14 astronauts into space since its first launch in 2003. It is the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to do so.

Chinese astronauts, left to right, Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming on June 17, 2021. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

Chinese astronauts, left to right, Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming on June 17, 2021. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

Why is he building the station?

As its economy grew in the 1990s, China drew up a space exploration plan. Since then, he has strived to execute this plan with care and fairness.

China has been banned from joining the ISS. This mainly concerned US objections to the secretive nature of Chinese programs and close military ties. It’s likely, however, that China would have built its own station anyway due to its goal of becoming a great space power.

Ji Qiming is the deputy director of the Chinese Manned Space Agency. He recently told reporters that building and operating the space station will raise the level of Chinese technology. He also said he accumulate experience for everyone.

The space program is part of a global drive to help China take on even bigger projects. China also wants to expand its cooperation with Russia and other countries, mainly European, as well as the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.

Politics and security

China’s space program has been a big part of its Pride. It represents the country’s rise from a poor nation to become the world’s second-largest economy over the past 40 years.

Rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts on June 17, 2021 (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

Rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts on June 17, 2021 (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

This has helped the government strengthen its support for the ruling Communist Party in the country. Celebrations authoritarian the rule and severe limits on political activity have been accepted by most Chinese citizens as long as the economy is growing.

Chinese President and Party Leader Xi Jinping has joined in the latest advances in space. In his recent comments, Ji gave credit to Xi for defining China’s rise in space as a goal for the country.

As China continues to develop its space program, it is also rapidly modernizing its military. This has raised concerns among some of its neighbors, as well as the United States and its NATO allies.

China has said it supports the peaceful development of outer space. But in 2007, some countries expressed concern when the country sent a missile into space to destroy an inactive weather satellite. The event created a field of debris that put other space objects at risk.

In the bite of Grégoire.

Sam McNeil reported this story for The Associated Press. Gregory Stachel adapted it for VOA Learning English. Bryan Lynn was the editor.

__________________________________________________

Words in this story

maintenance nm work that is done to keep something in good repair

accumulate v. collect or acquire (something) as time goes on

Pride nm a feeling that you respect yourself and deserve to be respected by others

authoritarian adj. expect or require people to obey rules or laws: do not allow personal freedom

debris nm broken pieces of something

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: