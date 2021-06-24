Can the two-shot and you’re out of here policy help Boris Johnson save the summer?

Wow, we’re going to Ibiza. Okay, I’m not, obviously. But if you wish, from next week you can fly to the fun-loving island, with a multitude of places starting with “M” (Malta, Madeira, Mallorca, Menorca), without fear this dreaded quarantine of return which kills dead any holiday atmosphere.

There was, as always, a catch. And it is that most of the countries on the new “green list” were simultaneously put on a “green watch list” (follow to the back). Nations or islands on the watch list “are at risk of going from green to amber,” we are told. In other words, you roll the dice when you dare to book a trip there.

The number of airlines, hotels and insurance companies that think this system is viable will depend on their willingness to offer refunds to a destination that could, in the very short term, go from paradise to outcast. It won’t stop some people who are in desperate need of a bit of a beach after hard winter work.

The idea of ​​replacing the third wave of Covid with real waves from the Mediterranean is clearly tempting. And while the Green List / Watchlist seems leaner than the Prime Minister’s Brexit trade deal, it was the other big news from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps that was more important: allowing double-bite travelers to avoid a 10-day quarantine on return from countries on the “amber” list.

The plan is tentative and loosely timed, and it is noted that the Transport Department press release said “our intention” is that “later in the summer” the freedom of the two jabs can take effect. Yet getting high Covid protection and being able to travel abroad is exactly the kind of outcome this Prime Minister finds appetizing. Cake-and-vaxx and regain your freshness, Boris Johnson must be tempted to tweet.

Even before the official announcement, Johnson himself blurted out that he wanted vaccinations to “open up” travel. And while warning that this summer would be “different,” he seemed hopeful that he would get his own sea-and-sangria break (although in his case it’s often a Croatian red), saying “my plans to this stage are in the untrained stage … I certainly do not exclude it or exclude it ”.

The move to double-edged travel freedoms would effectively abolish the current flashing orange green classification system, leaving only the “red” list countries as true danger points. Pfizer or AstraZeneca would become the biological equivalent of Piz Buin and Ambre Solaire from our overseas trips, providing even better protection without any inconvenience of sticky sand.

In terms of public health, there is also a virtuous circle effect. While many young people lining up for jabs do so out of a sense of community duty as well as self-interest, there’s no doubt that the prospect of being allowed to go on vacation is a huge magnet as well. It’s not for nothing that the Whatsapp groups of 50-year-old moms have exploded every time a new walk-in vaccination center opens for those over 18: the whole family could possibly go on vacation the first week of September. .

For the majority who resign themselves to vacationing at home, this will all seem strangely risky. Still, it’s worth mentioning that there are plenty of Brits with family and friends overseas who haven’t seen them for over a year. Travel abroad doesn’t always mean a beach vacation, it means real time with your loved ones (five million EU citizens now make up almost one in ten of our population, and there are millions more with family ties to Asia, Africa and the Americas).

Nonetheless, the fact that neither Shapps nor the Prime Minister announced this seeming good news at a major televised press conference told its own story. Both are very reluctant to send a premature signal that life is back to normal, especially when we are still a long way from Freedom Day on July 19 in the altered lockdown roadmap.

The race to bite as many people as possible is also not over, as Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi made clear on Wednesday. (Oddly enough, he revealed that he had to take a lateral flow test for England’s game against Croatia “because I didn’t have enough time for my second vaccination.” The date of June 13 of this match suggests that Zahawi, who is 54, failed to follow the Prime Minister’s edict on May 14 for those over 50 to get a new dose after eight weeks and not 12, but it is another story.)

The vague “later in the summer” schedule of the two-hit-and-you’re-out-of-here policy indicates its reliance on the Delta variant path. Thankfully, hospitalizations appear to be starting to flatten in parts of the UK, but the increase in cases can still seem pretty frightening for a desperate NHS already facing a backlog of non-Covid treatments. This is why this announcement made it look like the PM was dipping a toe in the water, rather than risking a flop.

Johnson is under pressure from ministers like George Eustice and Jacob Rees-Mogg to use July 19 to implement full unlock. Eustice publicly demanded that “all legal requirements to do things be completely removed.” Rees-Mogg looked like the Tory backbench lockdown skeptics once again, saying “the terminus is Paddington, not Crewe. It’s the end of the line, it’s not an exchange ”.

The Prime Minister knows better than anyone that he is taking a political bet with July 19, and removing all restrictions may not be the opinion of his scientists. After trying to ignore any connection between the G7 and Cornwall’s peak in Delta affairs, he could be on the ropes again if admitting thousands of UEFA bigwigs causes a new import just because he wants to. that Wembley is hosting the Euro final.

The pressure to prove that Brexit Britain is literally open for business and pleasure is high. Still, the stakes are particularly high for a man who has promised the public that any exit from lockdown will be “irreversible.” He’ll be crossing his fingers that the second blow can really crush the sombrero of hospitalizations in the weeks to come.