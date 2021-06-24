Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control





















A company that wants to remain prominent and profitable in the medium to long term has no choice but to become carbon neutral. Global oil majors who thought differently have egg in their face.

Reliance AGA 2021 | The pivot of RILs towards clean energy makes strategic and economic sense


New trends

COVID-19 Update | Will schools in India reopen soon? This is what the Center says



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi417.20-1.65-0.39
Indiabulls Hsg264.45-3.70-1.38
ntpc118.000.750.64
Rec.141.35-3.60-2.48

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting