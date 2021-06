Qatar Economic Forum ends

The Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), powered by Bloomberg, wrapped up on Wednesday evening with the participation of more than 100 speakers from heads of state, CEOs, inspirational figures and policymakers, in addition to a delegation world of more than 2,000 people from around the world. The international event, which is the first of its kind in the region given the volume of global participation, aimed to discuss visions and trends supporting the growth of the global economy during the post-coronavirus pandemic; and rethinking the outlook for the world economy from the perspective of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Among the most prominent leaders who spoke at the virtual forum were South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi and Senegalese President Macky Sall. The QEF focused on six main pillars over three days: “Technology Advanced” took a closer look at the ongoing changes in the human-technology nexus; “A Sustainable World” to explore the intersection of capitalism and climate; Markets and Investing asked whether investors, in their relentless pursuit of growth opportunities, can shape a more resilient global economy; Power and Trade Flows brought together global power brokers to share their vision for the road ahead; “The Changing Consumer” looked at the future of commerce; and “A More Inclusive World” offered ideas for healing the cracks in a post-pandemic society. The QEF offered the opportunity to review the various economic policies that have been adopted to establish the economic plans of the Government of Qatar and maintain the stability and balance of economic growth, and to highlight the environment of business provided by Qatar and investment opportunities available. The QEF also highlighted the changes that have taken place in the implementation of major development projects, in particular those related to the hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and underlined the efforts aimed at consolidating the ‘commitment to the global multilateral trading system, to strengthen openness and enhance cooperation with various trading partners around the world. The QEF represented a platform to shed light on Qatar’s efforts to consolidate its position as an influential economic player in the region and as a leading investment destination that attracts value-added projects, especially in sectors that serve its National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy. 2018-2022, with the aim of establishing a diverse and competitive knowledge economy.







