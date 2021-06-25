Quebec woman accused of sending deadly poison to Donald Trump given possible plea deal





The talks are complicated by Ferriers’ charges in Texas, where she faces 8 counts of violating biological weapons bans and 8 counts of threat to interstate commerce.

"I gave you a special gift to help you make a decision," says the letter.

Canadian accused of sending deadly ricin poison to Donald Trump when he was President of the United States discusses ways to resolve his case without trial, though talks are preliminary and a substantial amount of evidence against it is still being compiled.

Pascale Ferrier, 54, of Saint Hubert, Que., A suburb of Montreal, has previously pleaded not guilty to charges of threatening to kill and injuring the US president, violating bans on biological weapons and threatening State Communications Officer after his arrest at the Peace Bridge border crossing between Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo, NY, September 20, 2020.

In fact, one of the factors delaying her case is that prosecutors are having technical problems viewing surveillance footage of the car she allegedly drove approaching the U.S. border from Canada prior to her arrest, said Thursday an American court.

She had a gun in her belt and a knife in her pocket, prosecutors said.

Content of the article

Border guards found a semi-automatic handgun loaded with seven rounds, a knife and backpack filled with 294 bullets, a stun gun, pepper spray, a folding baton and a fake Texan driver’s license, they said. authorities said at the time.

She had previously sent a letter to Trump, addressed to her at the White House, which contained ricin granules, a potentially deadly poison, and a mocking and threatening letter, authorities said.

I found you a new name: The Ugly Tyrant Clown I hope you like it. You are ruining the United States and leading it to disaster, began the letter, intercepted by American authorities.

First glimpse of poisoned letter to Trump Canadian accused of sending ricin letter to Donald Trump

The letter said there was a special gift in the envelope.

Content of the article

If that doesn’t work, I’ll find a better recipe for another poison, or I can use my gun when I can come, he said. The letter never reached Trump.

Similar letters, also containing ricin, were sent to law enforcement and prison authorities in Texas, where Ferrier was previously arrested and jailed in 2019, before being returned to Canada.

She faces charges in Texas and Washington, DC, for the poisoned letters.

On Thursday, there was a status hearing in DC to update the judge on her case.

Michael Friedman, a prosecutor for the United States Attorney’s Office, said there had been delays in dealing with the case.

We’ve had very, very preliminary discussions on the larger question of whether this case will go to trial or whether the parties will discuss whether there will be a pre-trial resolution, Friedman told Judge Dabney Friedrich.

Pascale Ferrier appears in a prison reservation photo taken after her arrest by the Mission Police Department in Mission, Texas on March 13, 2019 on unrelated charges.

Such a resolution would usually include a guilty plea.

He said such talks are complicated by Ferriers’ charges in Texas, where she faces 16 counts of felony, eight counts of violating biological weapons bans and eight of threat to trade. interstate.

A substantial amount of evidence and disclosure documents have been passed to Ferriers’ lawyers, with more to come, including, once technical issues are resolved, video of the border interaction.

There are a number of issues to be addressed, he said.

Ferriers’ attorney David Bos agreed the case was slow but on track.

The government is complying with its discovery obligations, there is just a huge amount of it, Bos said.

He also had difficulty obtaining disclosure to Ferrier at the detention center where she was being held. His recent transfer to the Washington Correctional Treatment Facility resolved the issue, he said.

There are just a lot of findings that need to be investigated, Bos told the judge.

His next hearing was scheduled for September.

