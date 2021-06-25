Donald Trump reportedly jealous of Jared Kushner’s seven-figure book deal





He is green with envy. Former President Donald Trump is reportedly furious that Jared Kushner secured what one source said was a “seven-figure” book advance with Broadside Books. The former commander-in-chief, who has yet to announce a deal with a major publishing house, also fears his son-in-law will take credit for his accomplishments, according to the insider.

It was recently announced that the 40-year-old father-of-three was writing memoirs – slated for release in early 2022 – on his tenure as a senior White House official under the administration of his beau. -dad. The untitled book is expected to tackle his work on criminal justice and foreign policy and, according to the publisher, will tell “the truth about what happened behind closed doors.”

Sources say the 45th president, 75, is “suspicious” of Kushner. Trump is also said to be worried that Kushner will take undue credit for the administration’s accomplishments when in reality Trump has questioned whether Kushner is “accomplishing[ed] peace in the Middle East after all, “according to a CNN source.

“It’s no secret that President Trump doesn’t like when he thinks other people are attracting attention for something he thinks he’s facilitated,” another insider said. “There’s a middle ground between saying nothing about the work you’ve done and saying too much that everyone has to find or it kicks in.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Trump boasted of “writing like crazy” for his own story which he dubbed “the book of all books” when he’s finished. However, according to Politico, sources at major publishing houses, including HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, Macmillan Publishers and Simon & Schuster, said they did not know anything about a possible book deal with the former president and that most “would not touch” a project involving the controversial politician.

While many have said that any publisher willing to accept Trump’s book is embarking on a “fact-checking nightmare,” Trump maintained he had “two” offers but turned them down because they were from “from the most unlikely editors”.

Jared and his wife Ivanka Trump are said to have distanced themselves further and further from his father and his political entourage as they face the repercussions of being in the controversial administration. Still, the CNN source said Donald was not completely estranged from his daughter and son-in-law.

Like okay! Previously reported, the married couple are trying to return to their old life after the White House, but they are not warmly welcomed into civilian life. A source revealed that “anyone with respect for themselves, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and in public will avoid [of Trump and Kushner]. “

