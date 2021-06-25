China risks market panic as it tightens grip





China’s campaign to reduce debt and instill corporate discipline is reshaping the nation’s credit market to $ 12 trillion ($ 15.8 billion). One of China’s most prolific debt issuers hasn’t sold a single dollar bond in 17 months, the longest drought since 2013. An Investment Grade rated conglomerate owned primarily by the government faces a liquidity shortage in a test of state support. Analysts at UBS and Goldman Sachs now say the notion of too big to fail no longer applies in China, with defaults this year exceeding $ 23 billion, a record rate. The danger for Chinese President Xi Jinping is that breaking investor confidence in government guarantees will trigger precisely the kind of crisis he is trying to avoid. Credit:PA Beijing is taking advantage of the strengthening economy and the stability of financial markets to harden its business sector. The result is a reassessment of risk that should discourage the kind of reckless debt-fueled expansion that has inflated some companies to dangerous size. The emergence of such swollen empires created a threat to the financial system as well as a challenge for President Xi Jinping’s grip on power. The danger for Xi is that breaking investor confidence in government guarantees will trigger precisely the kind of crisis he is trying to avoid. It’s a dilemma that has frustrated Chinese leaders for decades: Ending moral hazard for indebted giants like China Huarong Asset Management and China Evergrande Group would make the financial system more resilient in the long run, but a major default would cause a severe short-term pain.

The government has become more comfortable with defaults, even large regional state-owned enterprises, but Huarong and Evergrande present much bigger and systemic challenges, said Jeffrey Chwieroth, professor of international political economy at the London School of Economics and co-investigator at Systemic. Risk center. Deleveraging and eliminating the prevalence of government guarantees can lead to unwanted consequences and market panic. Loading For the Communist Party, which celebrates its centenary next week, inaction is no longer an option. Officials repeatedly warn of bubble risks after last year’s monetary and fiscal stimulus pushed economic leverage to a record high. The change was visible in Mays credit data, which showed corporate bond issues contracted the most in four years. The problems associated with over-indebted conglomerates are piling up. HNA Group, a little-known airline operator that grew into a sprawling giant before collapsing, faces some 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 240 billion) in claims from its creditors, Bloomberg News reported this this month. The group has spent more than $ 40 billion on acquisitions on six continents as of 2016. One of China’s biggest defaults last year was Tsinghua Unigroup, which had ambitions to be the country’s first giant in the global semiconductor industry and had already forecast an offer of 23 billion dollars for the US memory chip giant Micron Technology.

