5 times Indian politicians made patriarchal remarks and got away with it





In India, too, history is littered with incidents where politicians have shamelessly targeted women and left without any qualms (Representative image). | Photo credit: iStock Images

Highlights Recently, a massive outcry followed on social media after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a patriarchal remark on women Pak PM said: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on the woman. human, unless it’s robots. It is common sense. “Imran Khan is not the only politician to have made such a problematic remark, he is just one of many powerful policymakers who have not hesitated to disseminate their unsolicited advice and rude remarks.

New Delhi: Voices have risen crescendo after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a rather scathing and disturbing remark about women and established a connection between choice of clothes and sexual abuse. The remark, which some argued was used out of context, was problematic as it was made by the chosen leader of a country and that too, without any hesitation. For the uninitiated, Khan was giving an interview to reporter Jonathan Swan when he said: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on the man unless it’s robots. It is common sense.

When asked if a woman’s clothing helps encourage sexual assault, the former cricketer replied, “It depends on the society you live in. If people in a society haven’t seen this sort of thing, it will have an impact on them. “To justify the remarks he made earlier, Khan referred to the concept of” purdah “prevalent in Pakistan. and added, “We don’t have nightclubs, we don’t have nightclubs, so it’s a different way of life here. temptation in society at some point and all these young people have zero. wherever to go, it has consequences in society. “

This is not the first time that a man, seated in a position of power, has decided to make pragmatic and misogynistic statements. In the past too, politicians have vilified women, encouraged inappropriate behavior and reduced them to objects of desire. In India, too, history is littered with incidents in which politicians shamelessly targeted women and left without any qualms.

As feminists recover from the discouragement caused by Khan’s words, here is a look at 5 statements, among many, where politicians made problematic remarks and got away with it –

Tirath Singh Rawat: Earlier this year, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand gained a distinct fan base when he made his famous remark about ripped jeans. Rawat recalled his experience of seeing a woman in ripped jeans and shared a glimpse: “If such women come out into society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we sending to society, to our children? ? It all starts at home. What we do, our children follow. A child who learns the right culture at home, no matter how modern he gets, will never fail in life. can make their own choices and the world can do without their unsolicited opinions. Mulayam Singh Yadav: The leader of the Samajwadi party and the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh took a stand against the death penalty for those convicted of rape in 2014. He made the famous statement “Boys will be boys” then that he was defending his position. He had said: “Ladkiyan pehle dosti karti hain. Ladke-ladki mein matbhed ho jata hai. Matbhed hone key baad usey rape ka naam dey deti hain. Ladko sey galti ho jati hai. Kya rape case mein phasi di jayegi? The scenario presented by SP supremo was, very conveniently, equating rape with mischief while turning a blind eye to survivors and victims of sexual abuse. Digvijay Singh: A seasoned politician, Digvijay Singh, wanted to like his colleague Meenakshi Natrajan and started with a rather sincere choice of words. However, within seconds, the words he chose exposed his line of thinking and revealed how ingrained patriarchy is in our society. He said: “Our party MP Meenakshi Natrajan is a Gandhian leader, straightforward and honest. She keeps going from place to place in her riding. I am a seasoned political blacksmith. Meenakshi sau tunch maal hai. “tunch” is an insult used to describe women as desirable. Singh, however, later claimed that he wanted to compare his colleague with pure gold. Bad choice of words. Abhijit Mukherjee: President Pranab Mukherjee’s son got into trouble when he spoke candidly about the gang rape case in Delhi. In 2012, the epicenter of protests demanding tough action against the accused was the nation’s capital. Embarrassed by the protests, Mukherjee said: “I would characterize the protests in Delhi as what is commonly referred to as the Pink Revolution. It is becoming fashionable to land in the streets with a candle in hand. These people are completely out of touch with it. reality. They go to nightclubs. I am very familiar with student activism and I can bet most of the protesters are not students. They are battered and painted women chasing two minutes of fame, giving interviews on television. Protesters do not fall into the student age group. “Quick to taunt women, Mukherjee did not think about the consequences of his statement because he had to withdraw it later. Botsa Satyanrayana: In his A clear response to the Delhi gang rape case in 2012, Andhra Pradesh’s congressional leader concluded that all problems would be solved if women simply stayed indoors. According to Satyanrayana, ” Just because India got freedom at midnight doesn’t mean women can venture out after dark. While the incident was reprehensible, she should have also behaved with the situation in mind. Satyanrayana blamed women for the atrocities they face because he says patriarchy and sexism only exist in our heads.

