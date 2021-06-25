Imran Khan of Pakistan under fire for remarks linking rape to women’s dress | World news





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s controversial comments earlier this week, linking women’s clothing choices to sexual violence, sparked a sea of ​​controversy in the country. Pakistani civil society groups and activists shouted outrage at the prime minister’s remarks which blamed the rape and sexual assault on the women themselves. Noting that these remarks are indicative of “victim blame,” human rights activists demanded a public apology from the prime minister. Incidentally, Imran Khan’s latest controversial remarks are the second time in the past two months that he has been severely convicted of reducing sexual violence to a mere act of “temptation.”

Read also | “I spoke with Bill Gates last night”: Imran Khan on Pakistan’s polio eradication program

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview with Axios on HBO earlier this week, said: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. . It is common sense. Khan also spoke of the concept of “purdah” – a religious and social practice of secluding women in some Orthodox Muslim communities – as a way to avoid “temptation” in society.

“… I said the concept of ‘purdah’. Avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs. It’s a society way of life. completely different here. So if you stir up the temptation in society to some extent – all these young people have nowhere to go – it has a consequence in society, “he said. .

Disdaining Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments linking women’s dress to rape, as many as 16 civil society organizations in Pakistan demanded a public apology from him and said it was an inexcusable statement by the government. head of government.

“We demand an immediate public apology from the Prime Minister and assurances that his very mistaken perception of how and why rape occurs does not inform the government’s attempts to tackle what is a serious and widespread crime in Pakistan.” , read a statement from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Read also | Forced conversions, daily rapes of women in Pakistan: India at UNHRC

Other civil society organizations in Pakistan also expressed similar concerns at a press conference in Karachi on Thursday and said Prime Minister Imran Khan would do well to understand that rape is an act of power, and not a lack of sexual control. In addition to HRCP, these groups include – Women’s Action Forum, Tehrik-e-Niswan, Aurat March, Pakistan Institute of Education and Labor Research, and others.

“Even a quick glance at the news should painfully show that victims of sexual violence can include women, girls, men, boys and transgender people – and that such acts can occur in schools, workplaces, homes and public spaces. Gender, age and dress do not prevent rape any more than the time of day or the relationship between survivor and perpetrator, “the statement added. civil society groups.

(With entries from ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos