Specter of color revolution worries PLA: the Tribune India

Jayadeva Ranade

President, Center for China Analysis and Strategy

As anti-Chinese sentiment grows around the world and US President Joe Biden strives to form a broad coalition to contain China’s rise, anxiety at the leadership levels of the Communist Party of China (CCP) s ‘is heightened as to the possibility of a “color revolution”. This anxiety spread to the armed wing of the CCP, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

While an article in the People’s Liberation Army Daily on May 5, 2020 pointed out such concerns in military circles, at least two recent articles point out that these concerns have resurfaced, and more strongly. Last year’s PLA Daily article hinted at major powers using the difficult post-Covid global economic situation to gain global strategic advantage. He warned that they could use the economic crisis to trigger a recession in China and cause social unrest. Claiming that financial and military preparedness should be proportionate, he warned that an economic crisis could, in turn, cause a political crisis.

Amid a series of warnings issued to citizens by the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MoSS) since April this year to be vigilant against attempts by the United States and the West to trigger a “color revolution” in China, similar concerns within the PLA have recently become transparent. . Two articles by PLA officers in May reflect these concerns.

On May 20, 2021, the Chinese government’s largest think tank, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), published an article co-authored by two PLA officers from the Political College of the National Defense University. and the Longyan Comprehensive Warehouse Support Joint Logistics Support Force. Team.

Their article revealed that there are serious concerns about the PLA’s grassroots adherence to the party’s absolute leadership policy over the military.

Affirming that “the absolute leadership of the party over the army is the fundamental principle of building the army of our party and the leadership of the army”, they said that this principle is today facing new challenges. They listed the reasons for this: the pace of military modernization and army rejuvenation; new methods of building the army at the local level; the “profound new changes” in mission requirements, including the composition of officers and soldiers and the organization of troops; and the external social environment.

They said this hampers efforts to ensure that the base accepts “absolute party leadership over the military.”

The article insists that unless “absolute party leadership in the military is accepted down to the local level,” the majority of officers and soldiers will face severe tests in their missions in military and military operations. complex struggles.

In addition, he regretted that “officers and soldiers of the new era generally lack training in the harsh and complex environment and baptism of blood and fire on the battlefield.”

The article pointed out that if the base level of the military is not strong politically and “lacks understanding and mastery of the absolute leadership of the party over the military”, they would be more susceptible to “extremely misleading political propaganda. hostile forces “.

Bearing in mind that college and high school graduates are the greatest source of recruits today and that their thinking may well have been influenced by ‘liberal’ teachers and professors, the article emphasized the importance to dispel “the fog of thought”.

He recalled the warning of Chinese President Xi Jinping that “some Western countries are rushing to start ‘color revolutions’ in our country, stepping up the implementation of online” cultural cold war “and” political genetic modification ”with the aim of eradicating our officers and soldiers and remove the military from the party banner. “

Xi Jinping asserted that “the challenges we face in the field of ideology and political security are very serious” and that it is imperative “to first strengthen the positive publicity and orientation of the public opinion… Consolidate and strengthen the dominant ideological and public opinion. … And guide officers and soldiers to get the right points of view and points of view. “

He called for self-confidence in the current system while comparing China and foreign countries. The article reiterated Xi Jinping’s warning that “the so-called ‘democratization’ process in the West has caused unrest and long-term war” and “the most fundamental thing is to always maintain absolute leadership of the party on the army “.

Recognizing the importance of the Internet to young officers and soldiers, described as part of the “media generation,” the article emphasized the importance of countering online propaganda. He recalled Xi Jinping’s instruction that the new situation “urgently requires us to change our minds, to wage online struggles like war, and to continually strengthen the ability of officers and soldiers to resist it. erosion of social corruption and infiltration and destruction of hostile forces. ”.

Expressing doubts about the political reliability of the young PLA officers and soldiers, the authors of the article recommended that more emphasis be placed on the “education” of the personnel.

The sentiments were indirectly echoed the same week in an article in the Liberation Army Daily, the author of which was only identified as a member of PLA Unit 31006. He asserted that “party members should strengthen their sense of honor” and strengthen the “sense of pride as a member”. of party organization. The anonymous author spoke of the inspiration drawn from “the firm belief of the revolutionary ancestors” and urged the soldiers to emulate “their endless loyalty to the party” and the way they cherished “the honorable title of” communist “!

The appearance of these articles suggests that instances of indiscipline involving younger staff have occurred in the PLA, which in turn has raised concerns about the political reliability and loyalty of younger staff. . Xi Jinping is personally adamant that the PLA remains under the CCP. The articles likely herald the start of a new campaign within the PLA, emphasizing political reliability.