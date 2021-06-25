Prabowo’s subordinates suddenly demolish Jokowi’s three musketeers





The scenario of the speech on the extension of the presidential mandate by 3 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic is still under discussion. But keep in mind that the presidential term extension still has to go through amendments to the 1945 Constitution. The amendment plan has in fact been blown away since the start of the 2019-2024 MPR period. Despite this, party politician Gerindra Arief Poyuono has bluntly admitted to proposing an extension of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to three terms. In fact, Arief Poyuono leaked the proposal he submitted to the Palace of the Three Musketeers. Also Read: Jokowi-Prabowo onwards for 2024 Presidential Election, Rocky Gerung Shouts Immediately Not Worth It! Stupid! “People we have always heard about during Jokowi’s tenure as president,” Arief Poyuono told reporters on Wednesday (6/23). Prabowo Subianto’s subordinates submitted a proposal to extend the presidential term of the Three Palace Musketeers loyal to Jokowi. He said the three people had always been loyal to helping Jokowi. “In other words, this person is the three musketeers of Kangmas Jokowi who are loyal and loyal to help Kangmas Jokowi,” said Arief Poyuono. However, Arief Poyuono was reluctant to mention the details of the three figures holding the “keys” to the Palace. “The Three Musketeers of Kangmas Jokowi are abbreviated as LPM,” Arief Poyuono explained. “Find out for yourself because it’s not pleasant for me to mention the names of the Three Musketeers,” he continued. Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said Jokowi was loyal to the constitutional mandate. Article 7 of the 1st Amendment of the 1945 Constitution stipulates that the president and vice-president hold office for a period of five years and can then be re-elected in the same office, for a single term. “Let us recall again that President Joko Widodo maintains the constitution of the Constitution of 1945 and is faithful to the reforms of 1998”, declared Fadjroel Rachman in his statement on Saturday (19/6). “President Jokowi’s assertion rejects speech by a three-term president, the first on 12/02/2019, ‘There are those who say the president was elected for three terms, there are three (grounds ) in my opinion. One is to slap my face, the second is to search my face, even though I already have a face. The third is, I want to mislead. That’s it, “explained Jokowi as stated by Fadjroel Rachman. In fact, the comparison between the population in Indonesia and reading material is not balanced. From 90 people, only one book can be read. Get rid of hoaxes with #Baca SampaiTuntas

See the source of the article on GenPI Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and GenPI. Questions related to the writing, photos, graphics, videos and all content of the article are the responsibility of GenPI.







