Outrage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blames rape crisis on women | Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a backlash after accusing rape victims of wearing very little clothing.

The former cricket captain was asked by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan about the ongoing rape epidemic in Pakistan and responded by saying: If a woman wears very little clothing it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots. Its common sense.

He did not elaborate on what he meant by little clothing, in a country where the vast majority of women wear conservative national attire.

More than a dozen women’s rights groups, including the Pakistan Human Rights Commission, issued a statement demanding an apology. This is dangerously simplistic and only reinforces the common public perception that women know victims and men know helpless abusers, they said.

Politician Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said Khan was a rape apologist and people who validated rape had the same condition. mind that the authors.

Kanwal Ahmed, a women’s rights activist, tweeted: It thrills me to think how many rapists feel validated today with the Prime Minister supporting their crime.

Weekend demonstrations were organized in the cities of Karachi and Lahore.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Photo: Rahmat Gul / AP

Earlier this year, the prime minister was accused of bewildering ignorance by one of the country’s leading rights groups after advising women to cover up to avoid rape.

His media team subsequently insisted that the comments in the national language of Urdu had been misinterpreted.

Asked by Swan about his previous remarks about rape victims, Khan replied that this was nonsense and was instead referring to the Islamic concept of purdah of avoiding the temptation of society, often by covering up. .

Victims of sexual abuse are often viewed with suspicion and criminal complaints are rarely seriously investigated in Pakistan. Much of the country lives under a so-called code of honor where women who bring shame on their families can face violence or murder.

The country consistently ranks among the worst places in the world for gender equality.

Nationwide protests erupted in 2020 when a police chief berated a gang rape victim for driving at night without a male companion. The Franco-Pakistani mother was assaulted in front of her children on the side of a highway after her car ran out of gasoline.

With Agence France-Presse

