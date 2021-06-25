This Week in US Politics: Donald Trump’s rallies are back, and Republicans will be watching





Welcome to your weekly recap of all the big news, weird rules, and interesting happenings from the world of American politics.

There are more than 500 days until the next big U.S. elections, midway through 2022.

And more than 1,200 days before the country decides on the next president.

But on Sunday AEST, former US President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail (although, no, he still hasn’t said definitively if he plans to run again).

His iconic rallies are back in Ohio and he is expected to host another in Florida a week later. Other events in Georgia and North Carolina are rumored to follow.

Trump has had few public events since leaving office.

Reuters: Tom Brenner

)

“He was never going to go away,” Republican digital strategist Eric Wilson said.

“With President Trump, there’s a very hard-core group of people who still really love him, and that’s part of it. But then you have to take a moment that he’s not just a politician; he’s an artist in the United States for decades. “

The former president chose an interesting time to force himself back into the limelight.

Two US Senators are making it tough for Joe Biden’s agenda, but they’re not Republicans.

In the six months since the election, Republicans who had previously walked through Trump have either acquiesced to his influence (see McConnell, Mitch) or been kicked out of the party for taking a stand (see Cheney, Liz).

But it’s also a time when Trump’s mentions have plummeted on social media because of his bans, and his presence in mainstream news has fallen back to almost pre-presidential levels.

Efforts to resolve both issues with the new platforms have been unsuccessful.

“[Trump is] assuming that once he’s back on stage and says things, they’ll be covered. And he’ll get the reach he lacks on social media, “Wilson said.

How does he plan to use this microphone?

The rally is being touted as support for a main challenger to Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to remove him earlier in the year.

From the outside it looks like the Trump Revenge Tour is here.

Liz Cheney is among many Republicans who have been punished by their own party for speaking out against Trump.

AP: JScott Applewhite

)

Wilson says he expects Trump to “play the hits too” on this first comeback rally.

“There are always a lot of grievances about the election.… I fully expect some very fierce criticism of President Biden, his performance and his platform,” Wilson said.

So once “build the wall” has been chanted, the YMCA has played (still against the will of the Village People), Trump made his little reshuffle and left the stage, what’s next?

How does this summer rally swing move an audience used to seeing its former presidents get off on the right foot and set about painting or eradicating deadly pests?

“It will be a temperature check to see how enthusiastic his supporters are, how capable he is in shaping the Republican base narrative and how much media coverage he is,” Wilson said.

“It could be a resurgence of what we saw in 2016, where there was wall-to-wall coverage. Or, doesn’t being president really diminish its relevance and ability to shape [the conversation] apart from a narrow, but dedicated, band of supporters? “

There is no doubt that watching and hoping for answers to these questions will be the cavalcade of Republican hopefuls waiting to see if they have a chance of winning the nomination in 2024 or if they have to face a former president with an iron grip. on the party.

One of them is former Vice President Mike Pence, who took his own smooth steps into the limelight after stepping down.

Rather than the boisterous reception Trump is likely to receive in Ohio, Pence was drowned by protesters shouting “treacherous” at a conservative political conference in Florida last week.

And Pence is not alone. For all Republicans, “moving on” from 2020 will be a difficult proposition when their de facto leader does all he can to remind the country of the past four years.

Trump's last rally was on January 6, hours before some of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol.

Reuters: Léa Millis

) The largest deliberative body in the world

Remember last week when we explained to you how two moderate Democratic senators could effectively block legislation backed by the rest of the party?

Here’s a great case study on how they get what they want.

In the wake of Trump’s electoral defeat, a slew of Red states are passing laws to tighten voting requirements in the name of fighting fraud. Democrats, in general, say these Red States are trying to suppress the vote.

Democratic Senators Joe Manchine and Krysten Sinema made headlines again this week.

Members of Congress at the national level attempted to thwart these state measures with a sweeping bill known as the SB1 or the Voting Rights Act. The Republicans were pretty evenly against it, so they used filibuster to block it this week.

Democrats could counter the filibuster with a sophisticated procedural measure known as reconciliation, which lowers the crossing threshold to 51 votes. But they can only get 51 votes if Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema are on the party side.

Manchin and Sinema backed Democrats in a test vote (i.e. they support the franchise bill), but the hype has forced them to say definitively that they won’t. would not support the bill if passed by reconciliation (i.e. they also support the filibuster).

The result ? The voting rights bill is now dead.

Naturally, Democrats have vowed not to give up. They offered more hearings on the voting laws and Biden vowed to review the negotiations. But, for now, the more viable option appears to be a different, more moderate voting rights bill with only one name in its title.

That name is (you guessed it) Joe Manchin.

Your Honor

In their typical way of breaking through the crisis of the summer news in Washington, SCOTUS this week released a slew of trendy decisions, covering everything from farmworker rights to presidential powers.

We’ll save you the whole, rickety list (but also recommend this and that for further reading), and instead highlight two instances your everyday American might have feelings for.

American colleges and universities can now pay student-athletes. The unanimous decision tells us something about the tribunal's view on antitrust laws, which could later be used to, for example, curb tech companies. But more importantly, it could shake up college football, which is a sacred ritual in this country. A student's right to free speech extends to social media. The court ruled 8-1 in favor of a cheerleader who got very jealous on Snapchat when she wasn't in college (that's the big league at school). Let's face it. We're all that cheerleader sometimes. Four-year-old Brandi Levy's Snapchat rant was at the center of one of the Supreme Court's rulings released this week.

AP: David McKeown

) The Reopening

The White House announced this week that it is unlikely to meet its goal of injecting 70% of all American adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

Just under half of the adult population, more than 150 million Americans are fully immunized, but the administration says rates are lagging among those 27 and under.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki stressed that the initial goal was ambitious and that the country was still on the right track. The problem is not with the access but rather with the messaging.

“The reality is that many young Americans feel that COVID-19 is not something that affects them and that they are less anxious to get vaccinated. However, with the Delta variant now spreading through the country and infecting young people around the world, it’s more important than ever that they get vaccinated, ”said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

Break the Internet

POTUS and FLOTUS have announced the passing of their beloved German Shepard Champ, who has been an avid ball hunter and loving photographer since the Bidens adopted him in 2008.

In one of those rare moments in Washington, leaders of all political stripes put aside their differences to comment on a really good boy.

We hope Champ is running across the White House's great lawn in the sky.

@ DRINK / Twitter

)

But, even rarer, it happened twice in the same week.

Senator Thom Tillis brought his (very cute) puppy Theo Rooseveltin to the Senate building which was fun and sweet until he was maybe a little * too * in non-partisan glee.

Election fever

Remember when we told you New Yorkers were going to choose a new mayor?

Well, that Democratic primary took place this week, and the winner wasn’t officially yet.

Former police officer Eric Adams came out on top with 32% of the vote, followed by progressive hopeful Maya Wiley with 22% and former sanitation boss Kathryn Garcia with 19%.

Maya Wiley came second behind Eric Adams and comfortably beat first seed Andrew Yang.

AP: Mary Altaffer

)

New York is using ranked choice voting for the first time in this primary, so now all the shuffling is starting to assign preferences. A winner may not be declared for weeks, but the general consensus is that Adams has it in the bag.

On the Republican side of the aisle, Curtis Silwa fled with the primary. But New York is a blue city, so whoever triumphs for Democrats will almost certainly be on the verge of leading the economic recovery in America’s largest city in November.

