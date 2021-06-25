There is no Trump order to cease and desist from vaccines





TikTok users share an audio recording of a woman telling people to share false information about former President Donald Trump.

According to the audio, “a lot of things happened over Remembrance Weekend,” including the installation of a new (but familiar) president and halting efforts to immunize nations.

“The main thing I want to let you know, and I want you to share it and get the information out there, President Trump, and we know he’s the legal president. He’s been recognized by the general Flynn and the military as the Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of the United States, ”the audio reads.

The audio recording continues: “Our legal president, President Trump, has signed a cease and desist order for COVID vaccines.”

TikTok has identified this video as part of its efforts to combat inauthentic, misleading, or bogus content. (Learn more about PolitiFact’s partnership with TikTok.)

The recording makes ridiculous claims.

First, Biden won the election and is the “legal” president. Biden has been in power since taking office in January.

Biden won 306 electoral votes in total against 232 Trump, which is less than the 270 or more required to win. Congress officially certified the election results on Jan.6, despite rioters taking the Capitol that day who supported Trump’s false allegations of fraud.

A Department of Defense duty officer refuted the first part of TikTok’s claim, stating that Biden is the commander-in-chief.

We searched and found no record of Trump issuing such an order against COVID-19 vaccines, when he was president or since. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention press secretary was not aware of any cease-and-desist orders or letters from Trump.

As for the TikTok post making insane statements about Trump and the order to cease and desist from vaccines, we rate those pants on fire!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos