Xi Jinping and Hitler: a comparative analysis

The way Xi pursues policies of self-projection and secures the loyalty of CCP members reminds us of how Adolf Hitler maneuvered to seize power in his country. Hitler’s most important step was to declare himself the Führer and assume the powers of the Chancellor of the Reich after the death of President von Hindenburg in August 1934. Shortly thereafter, on August 20, 1934, the oath of long-standing loan from state officials was changed so that they no longer swore loyalty to the German constitution but to Hitler as head of state. With hindsight, it is clear that this was one more step towards consolidating power, but at the time the Germans believed that this meant that Hitler’s will was the same as that of the nation and people. They perceived that the oath was intended to equate Hitler’s authority with the constitution and that his authority would be limited by the rule of law and duty in the public service. It is true that it represented the perceived feeling of injustice done to Germany during the Treaty of Versailles. Therefore, it was acceptable to most Germans. He became the most powerful person in the country through a combination of force, political arrests and exile. He eliminated anyone who could oppose him. At the same time, a deification campaign was launched, portraying Hitler as a messianic figure through posters, print media, radio messages, and films.

Likewise, Xi Jinping declared himself shortly after taking over the presidency of China in December 2012, declared himself the leader of the CCP in suppressing the collective leadership. He assimilated to Mao. Today, Xi Jinping is the most powerful leader in China: Secretary General of the Communist Party, Chairman of the Military Commission and President of the People’s Republic of China. He took over as the head of new bodies overseeing the internet, government restructuring, national security, and military reform, and effectively took over the courts, police, and secret / intelligence police. His name and philosophy were added to the party’s constitution in 2017, and the following year he succeeded in having presidential term limits abolished and thus ensuring his lifelong maintenance. Like Hitler, Xi eliminated all who could oppose him, through several purges in the name of eliminating corrupt members. The Politburo is now full of its loyalists.

Another important step recently taken by Xi Jinping is the public administration of loyalty pledge to top party leaders calling on them to follow the core leadership of the CCP and strive for the country’s modernization and national rejuvenation. This year, the CPC is celebrating its centennial celebrations with several events scheduled starting July 1. During his visit to an exhibition at the recently inaugurated CCP Museum, Xi administered the pledge, which was broadcast by state television stations. According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi reportedly said: "It is necessary for them to strengthen their awareness of the need to maintain political integrity, to think in general terms, to follow the core of the leadership and to stay aligned with the central leadership of the party. The wordings of the pledge were carefully chosen to get the members’ commitment to the main CCP leader and the willingness to sacrifice everything for the party. He urged members to remain confident in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics. All of his speech seemed to be based on ultra-nationalism like fascism.

There are several other similarities between Xi and Hitler. The overall goal is also similar. Xi like Hitler has the ambition to dominate the world order. If Hitler wanted to expand his empire on the basis of the lebensraum, Xi also makes diligent expansion efforts based on the Chinese dream of restoring the (imaginary) dominance that China enjoyed in the past. Xi is trying to destabilize the balance of power to establish his hegemony. Xi has consistently gone to achieve this goal.

While Hitler used muscle power, Xi used not only muscle power but also economic power to achieve his goal. Debt trap diplomacy, known as the Belt and Road Initiative, is used to gain strategic concessions. Moreover, Xi changes the facts on the ground to justify the Chinese claims.

Xi’s heavy reliance on propaganda based on begging, disinformation, and deception seems very close to Hitler’s propaganda policy. The two purposes of Hitler’s propaganda were to disrupt the order existing at the time and to fight for power. Xi adopted this policy. The doctrine of the Three Wars is aimed precisely at seizing power and disrupting the existing order. Like Hitler, Xi believes that effective means of psychological campaigning could turn lies into truths leading to a change in people’s perception.

If Hitler had formed the Reich’s Ministry of Lights and Propaganda, known by its German initials as RMVP for propaganda, Xi in 2012 had formed a group of 13 ministries and organizations to concoct facts for propaganda and he now uses different innovative ways. for the publicity of his opinions. The use of social media has multiplied repeatedly to propagate Chinese opinions and claims. Big data, which is stolen or acquired by other illegal means, is intended for specialized influencing operations.

Like Hitler, Xi has a great aversion to minorities. While Hitler targeted Jews, Gypsies (Roma and Sinti), homosexuals, Communists and other political dissidents, and Germans who were seen as inferior; Xi launched genocide against Uyghur Muslims, cracked down on Tibetans and Mongols. Xis’ re-education camps are comparable to Hitler’s concentration camps. However, Hitler was more explicit in defining Germany’s enemies at the national level. But both have enacted laws to suppress any opposition to the regime. Xi uses the Internet to monitor minorities and those who might oppose him.

Xi focused on fabricating lies to bolster his claims on the periphery. Since coming to power, Xi has worked to convince his people that areas on its periphery belong to China, which have been lost to imperial and colonial forces. This justification is given which resembles Hitler’s request for the Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia. While Hitler had become more aggressive, lacking strong opposition from other powers, Xi, after presenting the Chinese dream of great rejuvenation, engages in acts of encroachment in its periphery with impunity. . Xi hopes that one day the international community which accepted the transfer of the Sudetenland at the Munich conference in 1938, its claims on the nine dash lines in the South China Sea and on the Indo-Tibetan border would also be accepted.

Finally, while Hitler has been accused of starting World War II resulting in the deaths of millions of people, the perception that Xi is responsible for Covid-19 has taken the form of a firm conviction resulting in the deaths of millions of people. If the Treaty of Versailles imposed reparations, the demand for reparations to be carried out on the part of China is growing.

Whether or not Xi meets the same fate as Hitler will be known later as the situation unfolds. Future historians would examine why the international community tolerated Xi’s aggressive policies as long as their limitations and constraints. Why have anti-Chinese alliances taken so long to exist to contain China? Has the international community been blinded by China’s projection of its peaceful rise? While these issues will be considered in the future,

the first indications are that the international community is no longer willing to tolerate aggressive China led by Xi.

