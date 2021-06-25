The two things you really need to know about the Crusades

The world’s foremost expert on the crusades says much of what you think you know about the crusades is false.

Professor Christopher Tyerman, of Herford College, University of Oxford, has written more than eight books on the Crusades, including his good workThe War of the Gods: A New History of the Crusades.

For a two-part special on the crusades, he spoke to John Dickson on Undeceptions, part of the Eternity podcast network.

From 1096 to 1291, the Crusades are a series of religious wars between Christians and Muslims. The First Crusade was aimed at securing control of the holy places in Jerusalem, considered sacred by both groups.

Tyerman told Dickson that much of what passes in public as knowledge of the Crusades is either misleading or false.

” The largest [myth] is that the Crusades are part of an eternal clash of civilizations, ”he said.

“There is a popular perception in particular, vis-à-vis Christianity and Islam, that the Crusades are part of a contest that dates back to the early days of Islam in the 7th and 8th centuries. And, some say, this contest continues today: look at 9/11, ISIS, etc.

“It’s totally anarchic and corrosive. Yet it is the perception of this competition that informs current emotions and feelings on both sides. There is always this slandered threat to Western values ​​of Islam. And the feeling in the East that foreigners, especially from Western Europe and the United States, are constantly trying to “take our land” under the spurious pretext of their higher values.

“This is a fundamental misunderstanding. We should situate the Crusades in their own time, their own place and their own causality.

The crusades relaunched?

In October 2020, Samuel Paty, a history teacher in the Paris suburbs, was beheaded. A month earlier, he had shown one of his classes an insulting cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad, published in the French magazine Charlie hebdo. Paty was trying to illustrate the type of free speech in this case, the religious satire that is protected in France.

A parent disputed the display of the image; in Islam, images of the prophet are strictly prohibited, as is the insult to Muhammad. The argument became public and a radicalized 18-year-old took tragic revenge.

In response to the attack, French President Emmanuel Macron announced new crackdowns against Muslims suspected of having links with radical groups. In a media interview, Macron called Islam a religion in crisis.

His comments stirred up what was already a latent feud between France and majority Muslim countries, particularly Turkey. Insults were hurled between Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. And Erdogan found himself the object of a Charlie hebdo cartoon the following week.

They literally want to relaunch the crusades. – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

The cartoon mocking President Erdogan has sparked fury in Turkey. And Erdogan accused Western countries of launching a “crusade” against Islam.

The West was once again heading towards a period of barbarism, he said, describing the colonial powers as murderers for their record in Africa and the Middle East.

They literally want to revive the crusades, he said.

Since the Crusades, the seeds of evil and hatred began to fall on these Muslim lands… and that is when the peace was broken.

Almost 20 years earlier, in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, President George W. Bush called his so-called “war on terror” a “crusade.” He has been roundly criticized for this provocative label.

THE two things to remember

Tyerman cites examples like the Bush declaration as examples of world leaders invoking memories of the original Crusades – 925 years ago – to explain the ongoing conflict.

Instead, he says it’s important for us to remember these two things (among many more!) About the Crusades:

Yes, the crusadeshave been motivated by religion

Tyerman says the Crusades were different from previous wars because they weren’t just seen as a “just war”; that is to say “a necessary product of a sinful world, where the public authorities must sometimes protect by violence”.

Instead, the Crusades were seen as “holy wars”.

“These are wars fought directly by command of God,” Tyerman says of what the Crusaders believed about the wars they fought. “And the violence itself is a religious act. “

“Thirty years later, for the First Crusade, the murder itself was considered the act of penance.” – Christophe Tyerman

In 1066, the Normans invaded England under a papal banner. They had relics around their necks. None of the Norman troops after the Battle of Hastings had to do penance for the massacre, if they could declare that they fought for the “just cause” of ridding England of her sacrilegious perjury, Harold, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

“Thirty years later, for the First Crusade, the murder itself was considered a penitential act,” says Tyerman. “It was a conceptual change. And that happens in a particular context.

In his own book, Bullies and Saints: An Honest Look at the Good and Evil of Christian History, John Dickson writes: “Pope Urban II was the instigator of the First Crusade, and whatever his political ambitions, it was his theology that underpinned his thinking.

“His complicated and overly simplistic explanations of the Crusades already exist, but Urban was essentially seeking a great time of repentance and unity for the Church to experience the renewed grace of God. He was seeking to regain the purity of the early church. So, when the Byzantine Christian Emperor Alexius I Comnenus sought the help of the West in pushing back the impending Islamic forces that had captured much of the former Byzantine Empire, Urban saw his moment. “

In Urban’s letters from this period (his sermon announcing the First Crusade was lost), Urban writes: Whoever out of devotion alone, not to gain honor or money, goes to Jerusalem to liberate the Church of God can substitute this trip for any penance.

Urban wrote about the way he taxed [the Crusaders] the obligation to undertake such a military enterprise for the remission of all their sins.

2. The Crusades were a failure

It took three years for the first Crusaders to reach Jerusalem. Of the 100,000 or so men who left, historians estimate that one in 20 failed to make it to Jerusalem. Some died in fighting along the way, others simply gave up and returned home.

It took a month-long siege to seize Jerusalem and, to the surprise of almost everyone involved, the early Crusaders were victorious. But that is certainly not the end of the story. There was also a second, third, fourth and fifth crusade.

The majority of the Islamic world was not included in the Crusades

Popular imaginations about this period sometimes depict an all-powerful medieval Church terrorizing the defenseless Muslims of Turkey, Syria, Palestine and Egypt, and subjecting them to brutal subjugation, writes John Dickson.

In fact, aside from the surprising (and brutal) victory of the First Crusade in July 1099, the Crusaders were the losers.

The truth is that the Islamic forces won. Jerusalem, the Dome of the Rock and the great Al Aqsa Mosque have been in good Muslim hands outside of brief periods… from the 700s until modern times.

Tyerman says that after the Crusades he found “triumphalism” in the Islamic texts of the time. “There was the feeling of ‘we threw them out,’ he says.

The majority of the Islamic world was not included in the Crusades. It was “peripheral activity,” Tyerman says. “The great triumph of the Ottoman Empire eclipsed it.

Dickson argues that not only were the Crusades ineffective, but their legacy was equally minimal. Most of the great wars in history leave an indelible mark on winners and losers. Resources change hands, ideologies are promoted or crushed, and new boundaries are drawn. But little of that happened as a result of the Crusades.

“Perhaps the true legacy of the Crusades is a symbol of the violence of the Dark Ages and the Church’s overly human capacity for dogma, hatred and violence against enemies,” Dickson said.

Admitting this reality should be instinctive for true Christians.