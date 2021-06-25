Anthony Scaramucci testifies that he helped secure an interview with a Chicago bank manager who loaned Paul Manafort millions for a post in the Trump administration





Stephen Calk, the former chairman and CEO of the Federal Savings Bank, is on trial in Manhattan for allegedly making $ 16 million in risky bank loans to Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, in 2016 and 2017, while ‘he was conspiring with Manafort to get a ranking high in the Trump administration.

Scaramucci said Manafort asked him to get an interview with Calk for the post of secretary of the military during the transition after Trump was elected president in 2016.

At the time, Scaramucci was part of the self-proclaimed “Tiger Team” along with Jared Kushner and other advisers from Trump’s inner circle, who oversaw interviews for the Under Secretary and Assistant Secretary positions overall. administration.

“The Mooch” said Thursday that he did not know Calk, but it was not uncommon for people to contact him with recommendations for personnel choices.

Although Manafort took an official leave of absence from Trump’s staff, Scaramucci said they had a good relationship and “wanted to be of service” to Manafort when he reached out to Calk and another friend for inquiries. administrative positions.

Scaramucci testified that Manafort called Calk “a friend of his” who “worked on the campaign and was an early supporter of the president-elect” but never mentioned the bank loans he got from Calk.

If he had known that dynamic, Scaramucci said, he wouldn’t have helped Calk get an interview.

The defense attorney argued during opening statements on Wednesday that Calk did not know he was doing anything wrong by giving Manafort $ 16 million in loans, claiming it was Manafort who committed a crime. fraud by lying about his wealth to get loan approval.

“This is not a deal of the heart,” Calk’s attorney Paul Schoeman said.

Schoeman admitted that Calk “absolutely” sought Manafort’s advice and help in securing a government post because he “really loves the military” as a former Army Reserve member and wanted to serve the country .

But the only role Calk got was an unpaid post during Trump’s campaign on his Economic Advisory Board, Schoeman said.

Scaramucci, who also worked on the Trump campaign, said the advisory role was a glorified fundraising gig to get big donors to encourage their wealthy friends to donate to Trump’s cause.

Scaramucci said he had corresponded with Calk about several potential roles that he might be interested in as Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola was already appointed Secretary of the Army at the time.

Jurors repeatedly received text messages from Manafort and Calk who followed Scaramucci about the interview process between November 2016 and January 2017.

Calk eventually got an interview at Trump Tower for the Under Secretary of the Army, but was never offered or accepted a position in the Trump administration.

Scaramucci is expected to continue testifying in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday morning when the trial continues.

He declined to comment as he left the courthouse on Thursday. “It’s unusual for me, isn’t it? Nothing to say,” Scaramucci told reporters.

Anna Ivakhnik, a former Federal Savings Bank employee, testified earlier today about her concerns at the time about Manafort’s loan application and her financial situation before leaving the company in September 2016.

Kory Langhofer, senior counsel for the Trump Transition Team, briefly testified on Thursday about the team’s retained emails that were submitted as evidence in the case.

The alleged “quid pro quo” between Calk and Manafort emerged in 2018 during the Manafort trial in Virginia.

Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial fraud, but jurors found themselves deadlocked on all four counts of bank fraud and conspiracy related to the fraudulent loans he received from the bank by Calk. Months later, Manafort pleaded guilty in a separate federal case in Washington, DC, and admitted all of the alleged conduct in the Virginia trial, including the conspiracy with Calk to commit bank fraud.

Trump pardoned Manafort and the March indictment in the Calk case did not indict Manafort in connection with the alleged conspiracy.





